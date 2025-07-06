Dhurandhar first look: Bloodied Ranveer Singh smokes, promises absolute carnage; fans say 'Khilji in Animal Park..':

Seems like Bollywood is back in action! The teaser of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar dropped at noon on Sunday, coinciding with the actor's 49th birthday.

The teaser showcases Ranveer in an intense, rugged avatar, long locks, a heavy beard, and a cigarette in hand, as he takes on goons in gritty action sequences. The video opens with Ranveer walking down a dark corridor, while a voiceover of R. Madhvan gives a sneak peek into Ranveer's character.

Cut to a dramatic close-up reveals his bloodied face as Ranveer lights a cigarette. Packed with action, the teaser shows him wielding both an axe and a gun to take down enemies.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. The internet exploded when Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt made a fiery appearance in their action-packed roles. And to everyone's surprise, R. Madhavan is also part of the film!

To note, every actor introduced in the film, be it Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, is smoking and lighting a cigarette. Wonder why!

Khilji makes a comeback in 2025#Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/O17cY6e55t — Rahul Soni (@Dilli_Wala_BF) July 6, 2025

Fans had mixed reactions to Ranveer's look, some were reminded of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, while others praised his gritty transformation, declaring that "Ranveer is back!"

One YouTube user wrote, "Finally, ab hoga Ranveer Singh ka comeback!"

A user wrote, " Ranveer's Animal. Huge comeback loading."

Another wrote, "Why is everyone smoking?'

The third user wrote, "Khilji in Animal Park."

Apart from Ranveer Singh's stellar screen presence, the background music (BGM) in Dhurandhar is goated and is loved by netizens. But is it original? no.

The BGM used in Dhurandhar is a remix of a classic Punjabi folk song that has been reinterpreted and re-sung multiple times over the years.

The original song: "Na Dil De Pardesi Nu" by Mohd. Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur.

On Saturday evening, Ranveer restructured his entire Instagram feed just before his birthday on July 6. The only thing left on his profile was an Instagram Story with the numbers "12:12" and two sword emojis.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar had planned a surprise for Ranveer's birthday, a special teaser drop as a gift to his leading man. Unfortunately for him, the secret didn't last long, as the news somehow reached Ranveer before the big reveal.

Work Front

Ranveer last appeared as a lead in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). However, he made a memorable return as Simmba in a cameo for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again last year.