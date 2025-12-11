Akshaye Khanna is back and how! Social media, memes, jokes, reddit, news headlines; the actor has dominated every space with his powerful performance in 'Dhurandhar'. Khanna began the year with his terrific role in 'Chhaava' and has closed the year with his thrilling performance in the Aditya Dhar spy universe.

In the last decade or two, Akshaye slowly went into oblivion. The actor was hardly seen and refuses to give interviews or join publicity stunts. With his viral dance in the Ranveer Singh starrer, Akshaye has once again attained the image of "national crush" but continues to remain single. However, there was a time when the actor wanted to go on a date with Jayalalithaa.

It was on Simi Garewal's chat show that the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor had expressed his wish of going on a date with the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It was Jayalalithaa's secretive nature that had intrigued the actor.

Akshaye wanted to date Jayalalithaa

On Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Vinod Khanna's son had said, "I would date Jayalalithaa. There is a lot there that intrigues me. She's very secretive." It was in the same interview that when Simi told him about Rishi Kapoor saying Akshaye had an "attitude problem", the actor was quick to say, "So does he!" Back in the 90s, there were rumours of Akshaye and Karisma Kapoor being more than just co-stars.

Akshaye - Karisma marriage

As per a report in Bollywoodshaadis.com, Karisma Kapoor had found solace in Akshaye Khanna post her breakup with Ajay Devgn. The two shared a great bond and even Vinod Khanna and Randhir Kapoor were happy with the match. But, Lolo's mom, Babita, reportedly wasn't very pleased with this union. The report states that since Karisma was at the peak of her career, Babita didn't want her to settle down at that age.

Karisma then had a brief engagement with Abhishek Bachchan but the duo called it quits. She later got married to Sunjay Kapur but the two filed for divorce. A video of Akshaye kissing Karisma's hands at her wedding has made netizens emotional about the love story that it could have been but couldn't.