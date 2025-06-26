Karisma Kapoor is still trying to come to terms with the sudden and tragic death of her ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur. The business tycoon passed away at the age of 53 on June 12 after accidentally swallowing a bee that got stuck in his windpipe, leading to a cardiac arrest. Karisma was spotted at Sunjay's prayer meet with her kids and looked completely devastated.

As expected, Karisma's birthday on June 25 turned out to be a quiet and somber affair. There were no celebrations, and no one visited her home. But sister Kareena Kapoor did share a strong and emotional message for her "elder sister," trying to cheer her up. Sharing a picture of Karisma with Saif, she called Lolo her "mother."

Kareena shares post

"This is my most favourite picture of you both. To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe... It's been a tough year for us ... but you know what ...as they say tough times don't last ...the toughest sisters do... To my sister, my mother, my best friend ...Happy birthday My Lolo," Bebo wrote.

Malaika Arora also wrote, "Love you lolo" with a heart emoji. Sonam Kapoor also took to the comments section and wrote, "Happy birthday Lolo we love you."

Saba Pataudi wishes

Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi also shared a strong and emotional message for the bereaved actress. "You've been everyone's Big sister. To the kindest strongest and loveliest person, we all depend upon. Happy Birthday. It's not an easy one I'm sure but wishing you peace, strength, Lots of love...and a BIG hug!" Saba Pataudi wrote.

Post Sunjay Kapur's death, an old interview of his wife, Priya Sachdev has resurfaced. In the interview, Priya has shed light on her equation with Karisma Kapoor and revealed how they didn't let their insecurities or past come in between them.