Akshaye Khanna is breaking the internet with his moves on the FA9LA track. Akshaye's role as 'Rehman Dakait' has sent the whole nation into a tizzy, and celebs can't stop themselves from pouring rave reviews for the actor. Akshaye, who prefers to stay away from the limelight, has shot back to the spotlight, and how!

Tara's post

Amid the bevy of celebs wishing him well on his acting is also his ex-girlfriend, Tara Sharma. The 'Saaya' actress took to social media to share an old picture of the two of them together. "A huge congrats Akshaye! We haven't watched it yet but our insta feeds are full of #dhurandar! Particularly this song and your entry! So here's a good luck message to you and all the team! Haaha this song, the swag, the aura," she wrote.

Tara further went on to add how he is most private person but that his hard work is now reaping rewards. "Having known each other since we were little it's really fab to watch you stay true to your passion of acting. Our school plays were perhaps all our first step into the world of performing and from way back then, we knew you'd be doing this.

"Perhaps the most private person I know. Happy for you, that your quiet hard work is reaping rewards! #flashback photo from before your no photo era / aura! With chuddy buddies @nixongupta @neha_raintree @karran_deviant_force_records. I know you aren't on social media AK but tagging this handle @akshaye_khanna_ in case! @ranveersingh @rampal72 @actormaddy @duttsanjay @adityadharfilms," she concluded.

Remaining friends

It was around 2007 that Akshaye had accepted being in a relationship with Tara. "That's a genuine relationship," he had told Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan. While what went wrong between the two remains unknown, the two continue to be friends. Not just this, Tara's husband is also comfortable with the equation the two once shared.

Tara got married to Roopak Saluja in 2007. "Roopak is very fond of Akshaye... we've always remained friends. So everything is amicable," she had said in an interview.