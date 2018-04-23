Sania Mirza is pregnant, or at least that's what her cryptic message on social media platforms want us to believe. The ace tennis player, who has been married to Shoaib Malik for eight years now, shared an amazing artwork hinting that she was pregnant. Although she hasn't put it down in words, the sports star has used the hashtag #BabyMirzaMalik hinting at her pregnancy.

The couple dropped the hint in the most creative way possible. The art work shows a dressing room cupboard with one set column assigned to Mirza, the other to Malik and the center is given to baby Mirza Malik. The creative presentation is bound to give several celebrities a run for their money.

Mirza's tweet comes a few weeks after she revealed that Malik wants a daughter. Speaking at the Gender Bias panel at the 'Goa Fest 2018', she said, "Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that's where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter," she had said.