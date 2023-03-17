Congratulations are in order! Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan is expecting her first baby with husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad. The actress, 34, is already in her third trimester and the baby is expected to arrive in June.

Both Sana and Anas have not shared the news on social media yet but confirmed the same in an interview with a news channel. The couple is ecstatic and can't wait to hold the baby in their arms.

Sana on pregnancy journey

"I'm looking forward to it. Obviously it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi, mere liye, as a woman ups and down bohot chalta rehta hai.But I think it's a beautiful journey, I'm waiting to have my baby in my hand," Sana reportedly told Iqra TV channel on being asked about the experience.

Sana bids adieu

"I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity and grant me perseverance in to," Sana had broken the news of quitting showbiz on social media.

She had added, "Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator."

Sana has been a part of films like Wajah Tum Ho, Jai Ho and many other regional films. She has also been a part of reality shows on TV like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Comedy Nights Bachao, Entertainment Ki Raatand Kitchen Champion.