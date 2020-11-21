The season of marriage and joy is hereafter the big fat Punjabi wedding ceremony of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh and the lavish wedding festivities of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu. Actor Sana Khan is the latest one to take nuptial vows! Wow, isn't it?

Former Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan gets married to Surat-based Mufti Anaas

On Friday evening, former Bigg Boss 6, contestant Sana Khan got hitched to Surat-based Mufti Anaas. The couple opted for a low-profile wedding. However, a video from their marriage has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, you can see Sana walking down the staircase, hand-in-hand with her hubby Mufti. After the wedding rituals, the couple, along with other family members, is seen cutting a chocolate cake with 'Nikaah Mubarak' written on it.

Check out lovely moments of Sana Khan and Mufti Anaas from their wedding ceremony:

Newlyweds Sana and Mufti were twinning in a white bridal outfit.

In the viral video, Sana and Mufti are seen walking down the staircase hand in hand. As a bride, Sana looked resplendent. Sana has combined tradition and modernity well in a princessy white gown.

She has worn a hijab along with her wedding dress and looks breathtakingly beautiful. While fans are yet to get a closer look at the embroidery on her wedding gown, the dress seems to be the perfect pick for the special day of her life.

Bride Sana has opted for minimal makeup.

The best part about her look was the fact that she kept it simple with light makeup. The blinding bridal glow on Sana's face was unmissable.

Hubby Mufti twins with her and is winning our heart.

Her husband, Mufti, kept it traditional on the wedding day. He chose a white kurta-pyjama for the occasion.

Who is Sana Khan's husband

According to reports, Mufti Anaas is a Muslim cleric.

Sana Khan has quit showbiz to serve humanity.

For the unversed, last month, Sana had taken to social media and penned a lengthy note stating she has quit the world of showbiz order to serve humanity.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, " Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them," she wrote.

She further said she has been pondering about her purpose in life and what happens to a person after death. The actor said she decided to leave the "showbiz lifestyle forever".

"All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested not to consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth," she said.

Let's take a look at professional life.

As an actor, Sana has featured in many Hindi and regional language films. She made her debut in Bollywood with Yehi Hai High Society in 2005 and went on to star in movies like Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.



Here's wishing Sana Khan and her partner Mufti Anaas a very happy married life!