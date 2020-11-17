Popular singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar, who recently tied the knot to singer Rohanpreet Singh is enjoying her honeymoon in Dubai.

Of sun, sand and beach life: Neha and Rohanpreet's luxurious honeymoon is a sight to behold

Keeping up with the trend of treating fans with photos of themselves, Neha on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to share a set of images giving a glimpse into their picture-perfect honeymoon. In two posts with approximately fifteen photos, Neha showed her fans how husband Rohanpreet made the vacay super special for her.

They look truly, madly, deeply in love.

Looking at their pictures, we can easily make out that they are enjoying their honeymoon away from the hustle-bustle of city life. From fancy drive-ins to making the most of the luxurious stay at a hotel with a beach view to going out on regal dinners, Neha and Rohapreet are living life king-size.

The couple, flew down to Dubai on November 8, has been sharing glimpses from their perfect time together.

Take a look at honeymoon pictures.

Neha and Rohanpreet's first Diwali as husband and wife

The adorable couple also celebrated their first Diwali in Dubai. Neha has shared a few pictures with hubby Rohanpreet on social media and called the festival a special one.

She captioned the pictures as, "Our First Diwali Together and Most Special one. Happy Diwali Everyone!!! God bless you all. ♥️

In another post, Neha shared a video from Dubai and wrote, "Best Room View Everrrrr! Happy Diwali Everyone! @Rohanpreetsingh Love Youuu."

Following the Indian tradition, Neha has changed her surname to Mrs Singh

Neha had changed her surname on Instagram and added Mrs Singh in brackets beside her name on her verified Instagram account. The singer's name now reads "Neha Kakkar (Mrs Singh)".

Neha and Rohanpreeet's big fat Punjabi wedding

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi on October 24, 2020. She has shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies.

Neha took to social media to call her wedding lehenga her "dream outfit", which the designer has gifted her. The photos from her wedding festivities had sent the internet into a meltdown.

Neha and Rohanpreet's luxurious romantic honeymoon is a sight to behold!