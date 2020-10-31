Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet entered into wedlock a few weeks ago. Their big fat Punjabi wedding grabbed all the attention as several pictures and videos are floating on social media. Neha and Rohanpreet look perfect for each other in their bride and groom attires.

Right after their post-wedding ceremonies were over, Neha husband Rohanpreet shared the cover art of Ex Calling, which also features actor Avneet Kaur, on Instagram.

Neha Kakkar is angry with husband Rohanpreet.

Singer Rohanpreet Singh announced his new single, Ex Calling, and his wife, singer Neha Kakkar, had an interesting reaction to it. She shared the cover art on Instagram and added an angry emoji in her caption, referring to the title of the song.

Rohanpreet cutest response toon wife Neha's angry emoji

Rohanpreet swore that he was innocent and commented on the post, "Nehu I swear Maine kuch ni Kiya (I swear I did nothing)."

Neha's brother, singer Tony Kakkar, commented, "Can't wait for it," followed by heart and fire emojis. Many others dropped laughing emojis.

Take a look at the comments.

Recently, Neha added Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram, days after marrying Rohanpreet. After a Roka ceremony on September 21 in Mumbai, their wedding festivities moved to Delhi and Chandigarh.

Their haldi and mehndi ceremonies and sangeet night took place in Delhi on October 23. The next day, they got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in the morning. In the evening, they tied the knot according to Hindu rituals.

Finally, Neha and Rohanpreet headed to Chandigarh for their reception, which concluded the celebrations with a bang. The function, which took place on October 26 at The Amaltas, included a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by singing and dancing.