The wedding season has begun in Bollywood. The first couple to get married amidst the pandemic is singer Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh.

The adorable couple's wedding functions like Haldi, Mehendi and ring ceremony are already setting the internet n fire. Both Neha and Rohanpreet have created a lot of buzz with their adorable chemistry. In all the functions and pictures they are looking head over heels in love with each other.

Ring ceremony

As per the reports, singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh reportedly registered their marriage on Friday in Delhi after which the couple threw a lavish Sangeet bash followed by their ring ceremony. Neha and Rohanpreet are wearing beautiful outfits in the shade of white, pink and red. The pictures and videos are all over social media.

Neha is wearing a beautiful red chooda (traditional bangles for married women) in the photos and videos. In one video, the couple is seen dancing on their latest track titled Nehu Da Vyah. In another video, they are seen dedicating a part of their performance to Rohanpreet's mother.

Mehendi and Hali ceremony

As per reports they have already registered their marriage and will have a lavish wedding reception in both Delhi and Punjab. The couple's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies also took place in Delhi.

Neha and Rohanpreet look colour coordinated in yellow and seen glowing in all the photos. Their romantic and oh so lovely pictures are unmissable.

#NehuDaVyah trends

Neha's wedding ceremonies are hastagged as #NehuDaVyah (Neha's wedding) which you can spot in every post and caption written by the gorgeous bride.

Check out the photos below:

Guestlist at Neha's reception

Neha's friends from the industry including actor Urvashi Dholakia attended the wedding festivities in Delhi. She also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her look.

Neha and Rohanpreet's love story

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh made their relationship official on Instagram earlier this month. The duo posted adorable pictures with each other and captioned it with loved up notes like "you're mine" and "meet my Zindagi, Neha Kakkar. #NehuPreet."

Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding track.

For the unversed, Neha Kakkar is a famous singer,, and some of her popular tracks are Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Rohanpreet Singh, also a singer, featured in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

