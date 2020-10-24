The wedding season has begun in Bollywood. The first couple to get married amidst the pandemic is singer Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh.
The adorable couple's wedding functions like Haldi, Mehendi and ring ceremony are already setting the internet n fire. Both Neha and Rohanpreet have created a lot of buzz with their adorable chemistry. In all the functions and pictures they are looking head over heels in love with each other.
Ring ceremony
As per the reports, singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh reportedly registered their marriage on Friday in Delhi after which the couple threw a lavish Sangeet bash followed by their ring ceremony. Neha and Rohanpreet are wearing beautiful outfits in the shade of white, pink and red. The pictures and videos are all over social media.
Neha is wearing a beautiful red chooda (traditional bangles for married women) in the photos and videos. In one video, the couple is seen dancing on their latest track titled Nehu Da Vyah. In another video, they are seen dedicating a part of their performance to Rohanpreet's mother.
Mehendi and Hali ceremony
As per reports they have already registered their marriage and will have a lavish wedding reception in both Delhi and Punjab. The couple's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies also took place in Delhi.
Neha and Rohanpreet look colour coordinated in yellow and seen glowing in all the photos. Their romantic and oh so lovely pictures are unmissable.
#NehuDaVyah trends
Neha's wedding ceremonies are hastagged as #NehuDaVyah (Neha's wedding) which you can spot in every post and caption written by the gorgeous bride.
Check out the photos below:
View this post on Instagram
Gorgeous Mehendi done for the Stunning Bollywood Sensation @nehakakkar by @rajumehandiwala6. #nehudavyah Bride to be: @nehakakkar Groom to be: @rohanpreetsingh Outfits: @shilpiahujaofficial Henna: @rajumehandiwala6 Jewellery: @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styling: @ritzsony @styledose1 Footwear: @italianshoesco MUA: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Videography: @theweddingfilmer #hennatattoo #henna #mehandidesign #mehandilove #mehandiart #mehandiartist #mehandidesigns #mehendi #mehendidesign #mehendi_designer #bridalmehendi #mehendiart #hennadesigns #mehndidesign #sabyasachibride #sabyasachi #nehakakkar #nehakakkarfans #nehakakkarmehendi #nehakakkarofficial #shaadijitters #wedmegood #thecrimsonbride #weddingmehandi #weddingsutra #weddingwireindia #shaadisaaga #bridesofindia #bridesofsabyasachi @wedmegood @weddingplz @weddingsutra @wedzo.in @wedabout @shaadijitters @theweddingbrigade @shaadisaga
View this post on Instagram
Our Nehu Haldi Rasam is begins ❤️ . . . . #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet ?❤️ . . . #Postivity #KeepSmiling #SpreadLove #Gratitude #NehaKakkar #NehaKakkarLive #NeHearts #Neheart #NehuDaVyah #Sushantsinghrajput #RohanpreetSingh #nehakakkarlive #biggboss #biggboss13 #salmankhan #tonykakkar #sonukakkar #bb13 #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive #SpreadLove #GharBaithoIndia #its_nehakakkar
View this post on Instagram
#NehuKaSangeet ❤️ . . . . . . #Postivity #KeepSmiling #SpreadLove #Gratitude #NehaKakkar #NehaKakkarLive #NeHearts #Neheart #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet #Sushantsinghrajput #RohanpreetSingh #nehakakkarlive #biggboss #biggboss13 #salmankhan #tonykakkar #sonukakkar #bb13 #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive #SpreadLove #GharBaithoIndia #its_nehakakkar
View this post on Instagram
Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️??? Wearing @anitadongre ?? Jewellery - @anitadongrepinkcity Styled by: @ruchikapoor Wearing @anitadongrepinkcity Footwears: @italianshoesco Styled by: @ruchikapoor Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 @pataaree (wedding favours) @nayaabjewellery (wedding favours) @omsons_bridal_store ( wedding favours, kaleere and chuda) ♥️?? #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah
View this post on Instagram
#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️???? @rohanpreetsingh ♥️? Our Outfits : @shilpiahujaofficial Jewellery : @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu’s Footwears: @italianshoesco Make up: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 #NehuDaVyah
Guestlist at Neha's reception
Neha's friends from the industry including actor Urvashi Dholakia attended the wedding festivities in Delhi. She also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her look.
View this post on Instagram
My sangeet look for the #NehuPreet wedding ?? Thank you @rohitkverma for the gorgeous outfit! . Photo by: @pawanraikwar . . #nehudavyah #wedding #indianwedding #nehakakkar #sangeetlook #lehenga #photoshoot #photography #color #colors #beauty #beautiful #love #happiness #instagood #forthegram #memories
Neha and Rohanpreet's love story
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh made their relationship official on Instagram earlier this month. The duo posted adorable pictures with each other and captioned it with loved up notes like "you're mine" and "meet my Zindagi, Neha Kakkar. #NehuPreet."
Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding track.
View this post on Instagram
#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow ? till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! ♥️??? I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family ??? Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad ? Thank youu for throwing the best event ??? My Outfit: @laxmishriali Make up & Hair: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair Jewellery: @indiatrend Bangles: @sonisapphire Styled by @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu’s Outfit: @mayankchawla09 Video: @piyushmehraofficial
