Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan, who has been a part of films like Wajah Tum Ho, Jai Ho and many other regional films, Sana has been a part of reality shows on TV like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Comedy Nights Bachao, Entertainment Ki Raatand Kitchen Champion.

Sana's turmoil relationship

Sana has been occasionally seen in many seasons of Bigg Boss as a guest. Sana was in the news for major fallout with boyfriend Melvin Louis she has accused him of cheating on her with several other women. She called off the relationship. The actress had also slipped into depression after her bitter break-up.

Sana quits showbiz

Sana wrote a long note in Hindi and English. Her lengthy post read as: "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth. My happiest moment. May Allah help me n guide me in this journey. AAP sab Mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe."

Sana's friend came out in support.

Divya Agarwal: Whatever makes you happy. You are a beautiful soul.. you were a pure heart then even when working for the showbiz and even better now. So happy you found your path. Allah aapko dhersari khushiyaan de.. Ameen ♥️

Riddhi Dogra: Sana, my girl, Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and every day. ♥️

Meiyan Chang wrote: That's a brave and beautiful decision to take, Sana. I pray you to approach this phase with the same honesty & Zinda-dili that you've shown in your life until now. All the best

And other supported and lauded the actress for her humanitarian move.

Sana deletes all her glamours pictures.

She has also deleted all her previous posts, and her profile is full of her wearing ethnic hijabs.

For the unversed, hijab is a garment that covers a woman's head and is worn in public by many Muslim women. Women who wear a hijab every day are popularly known as hijabis. It is essentially a headcover that comes in different styles, and Sana Khan is one fashionista who loves to wear hijab in different ways.

Take a look at her profile below: