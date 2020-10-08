Kangana Ranaut, who is known for voicing her opinion, had a firm opinion on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress time and again claimed that it was a clear case of murder by the Bollywood mafias. Not only that, the actress at various television interviews went on to say that she will return her Padma Shri if she fails to prove her claims.

Kangana slammed the journalist who wrote blind item against SSR.

Ranaut also slammed journalist who wrote blind items on the celebs. She concluded her video by asserting that Rajput's death was "not suicide but a planned murder".

After AIIMS report ruling out SSR's murder theory

Now, after the report of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) wherein they ruled out murder and stated that the incident was indeed a tragic case of suicide. The Chairman of AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta while talking to an ANI reporter, stated," It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased."

'#KanganaAwardWapasKar' trends

A section of Twitter took jibes at actress Kangana Ranaut and '#KanganaAwardWapasKar' made it to the top trends.

Joining the bandwagon actress Swara Bhasker also tweeted:

"Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren't some people going to return their government bestowed awards???"

Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards??? ??? — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 7, 2020

AIIMS and CBI have ruled out murder in SSR case.



No proof of siphoning off funds to Rhea Chakraborty account.



3 Govt agencies + Bihar Govt + Arnab Goswami + 80K fake accounts + Fake Jhansi ki Rani couldn't implicate Rhea.#KanganaAwardWaapasKar — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) October 7, 2020

Hello, Kangana aunty Tmahari To lag gayi abhi Award Wapas Kar do ab jitna moo phada Tha Uska Ulta Ho gaya padamshri Wapas karenge ya Bheek me rakh lengi. #kanganaawardwapaskar @KanganaTeam @abhisar_sharma @ReallySwara @rohini_sgh @waglenikhil @ravishndtv @ajitanjum pic.twitter.com/U0eqcFxNrJ — Khizer Siddiqui (@KhizerSiddiqu15) October 7, 2020

Agar thodi si sharm bachi hai na to award wapas kar de. Maan jayenge ki SSR ke tribute me tune apna farz ada kiya. — Shubham Singh (@Shubham63178692) October 7, 2020

Will kangana return her padmashree now ????? — Ankita (@__Ankita_7) October 7, 2020

Kangan's reply to the trend

Kangana reacted to tweeple and shared the same interview once again under the trending hashtag.

She wrote, "This is my interview, if memory is weak then look again, if I have made a single false or false accusation, then I will return all my awards, this is the promise of a Kshatriya, I am a devotee of Rama, but I cannot promise Jay Shree Ram #KanganaAwardWapasKar."

ये है मेरा इंटर्व्यू अगर याददाश्त कमज़ोर हो तो फिर से देखें, अगर मैंने एक भी झूठा या ग़लत आरोप लगाया हो, तों मैं अपने सारे अवार्डस वापिस कर दूँगी, ये एक क्षत्रिय का वचन है, मैं राम भक्त हूँ, प्राण जाए पर वचन ना जाए, जय श्री राम ?#KanganaAwardWapasKar https://t.co/j6H8zLsuEp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 7, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is shooting for her film, Thalaivi.