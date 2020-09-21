The second wave of #MeToo movement has wrecked Bollywood. Ever since Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, the industry has been divided into two parts. Some of them are supporting the filmmaker while some have backed the actress and have demanded action against Kashyap.

Soon after Payal Ghosh's allegations, Kashyap took to Twitter in clearing the air.

Anurag Kashyap speaks up

In a lengthy thread posted in Hindi, Anurag wrote, "Wow, you tried to silence me since so long. No problem. While silencing me, you kept on lying so much that others got involved in the lie too. Keep some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that all the allegations against me are baseless."

He further added, "While accusing me, dragging my actors (Taapsee Pannu) and Bachchan family is next level. Madam, I got married twice. If that is a crime, then I'll accept that I loved them a lot. Whether it is my first or second wife, lover, actresses, my team, or even the people I have met in public or privately - I never behave in the way accused, nor endorse it. Let's see what happens further."

Lastly, Anurag wrote, "Your video (Payal's) itself is proof of how much is true, rest assured I send you my prayers and love. Sorry for responding to your English accusations in Hindi."

Take a look at his Tweets below:

A few hours ago, his lawyer has released an official statement on behalf of the filmmaker. Taking to his Twitter handle, Anurag Kashyap shared a statement from his lawyer Priyanka Khimani where she stated that her client has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him.

"And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You."

For the unversed, Gangs of Wasseypur director's first wife Aarti Bajaj has come out in support of her former husband and shared a screenshot of Anurag's statement dismissing the allegations.

She wrote that the accusations made her angry in the first place, but she ended up laughing over it.

Here statement read as:

"First wife here.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left, and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this. I am sorry that you have to go through this. That's the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you."

Meanwhile, actress Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself upon her. The issue turned serious when the actress tagged the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to look into the matter.

Let's take a look at Payal's Tweets.

People who are saying that it's for politics and that I am misusing the situation. Imagine ( god forbid) your sister or daughter in my position, it can even be the mother.. and then let's talk. You would go to war against such men. Isn't it ? PERIOD!! — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 20, 2020

Thank you so much for your support @KanganaTeam. This was high time and your support means a lot. We are women and we can together bring all of them down. https://t.co/1NlWH0qngp — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 20, 2020