Newly married Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are giving fans a glimpse of her honeymoon pictures. Enjoying snowfall in Gulmarg, Sana has been sharing a series of images on Instagram. Dressed in neon winter-wear, the former actor looked stylish, posing with her hubby dearest.

On Sunday, the newlywed shared a new set of stunning pictures on her IG profile, in which she can be seen smiling as she poses with a snowy Gulmarg in the backdrop. Sana captioned one of her posts "Heaven."

In another post, Sana posted a series of solo pictures and one hugging her husband, Anas.

For the unversed, Sana flew to Kashmir earlier this month.

Undoubtedly, Sana and Anas's picture-perfect honeymoon in pristine locales of Gulmarg is a sight to behold. But as we are aware of social media and its constant backlash, it seems that their oh so lovey-dovey pics didn't go down well with few netizens, the newlyweds had to face the ire for posting their romantic honeymoon snaps.

Sana Khan gets moral policed by netizens for posting honeymoon pics.

Check out the comments on their snap below.

A lot of people came out in support of Sana as well.

Sana took nuptial vows with cleric Anas Saiyad.

Last month Sana tied the knot in Surat with Gujarat-based businessman Anas Saiyad post the intimate ceremony. Sana had shared a series of pictures on Instagram, treating her followers to her different looks from her Mehendi and wedding ceremonies. Sana Khan had also changed her name on Instagram to Saiyad Sana Khan.

In October this year, actress Sana Khan has decided to quit showbiz.

Sana Khan had hit the headlines when she announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry. In a detailed post on Instagram, she had expressed her desire to serve humanity. "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator," Sana had shared.

