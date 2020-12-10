Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan quit the glamour world and tied the knot with Gujarat based Anas Sayied. Recently, the newlywed couple was on their honeymoon in Kashmir. Sana and her husband have been sharing glimpses of the beautiful valley on social media.

Let's take a look at Sana and Anas's beautiful honeymoon pictures!

Sana Khan has been updating her fans with stunning vistas of Kashmir. Sana's IG stories are filled with pictures and videos of valleys covered with snow and a romantic picture with Anas. Her gorgeous pictures and videos showed rocks, trees and mountains dusted with pristine white snow. Sana looked pretty in a hijab with a thick black fur coat, while Anas sported a simple pale pink jacket.

Sana bids adieu to the beauty of the valley as she jets off to Mumbai.

In one of the video's shared by Sana, she is driving around Dal Lake, as she gives her fans a glimpse of Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. She had shared pictures of them leaving for Kashmir and written: "Shohar aur begum chale."

Sana Khan and Anas underwent COVID-19 test at Srinagar airport while returning to Mumbai.

While sharing glimpses of her vacation, Sana took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself undergoing the COVID-19 test at the airport.

Check out:

In November Sana and Anas got married in Surat.

On November 20, Sana Khan had a low-key wedding with Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony in Surat. Two days later, Sana had introduced her Gujarat-based husband to fans on Instagram and had posted a series of pictures from their wedding.

Sana left showbiz in October.

In October, she had declared she was quitting showbiz for good. Citing her reasons, she had written: "Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them."