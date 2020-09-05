Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde was allegedly abused and assaulted in a broad daylight in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Friday evening, 4 September, at a park near Agara Lake.

The actress has shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr There are witnesses and more video evidence I request you to look into this #thisisWRONG Our side of the story. [sic]"

Speaking with a leading daily, Samyuktha Hegde said that an elderly couple abused them for wearing "ïndecent clothes."

"Are you cabaret dancers? What sort of clothes are you wearing? A@&&&@s! If you wear such clothes and something happens to you the next time, don't come crying to anyone," ' she told us and continued hurling abuses. Soon after, about ten boys joined her," the actress is quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The boys around them threatened the actress and her friends of fixing them in the ongoing drug scandal. Samyuktha Hegde claims that she lady then assaulted her and she recorded the incident on phone. However, when the issue reached the police station, the cops did not find anything wrong with the actress and her friends.

The Kirik Party is disturbed over the incident. "This was on broad daylight and in a public park. And a woman who insulted and hurled abuse at us for simply wearing workout clothes and exercising in a park. And that too in central Bengaluru. What wrong did we do that my friends and I had to go through this trauma and shamed for no fault of ours? It's high time we questioned such behaviour where people play moral police and torture them without reason. And we hear of such incidents so often. This has got to stop," Samyuktha concludes.