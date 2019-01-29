Samyuktha Hegde, who had set the temperate soaring high by sharing photos of her in swimsuit recently, has once again shared a few photos of her in bikini. This time, she has sported black color two-piece.

She posted the picture with the caption, "Too Dark? Too Fair? Too Thin? Too Fat? Too Short? Too Tall? You will never be enough There will always be something that's missing So stop caring about a world that doesn't care about you Live Wild Live Free Love yourself

People will hate you, rate you, shake you and break you but how strong you stand is what makes you :) PC: @princetuhin. [sic]"

The Kirik Party actress posted another picture and wrote, "People will hate you, rate you, shake you and break you but how strong you stand is what makes you :) PC:. [sic]"

Samyuktha Hegde had gone on a vacation to Thailand last month. During the trip, she had shared a couple of pictures of her in bikini which had gone viral on social media sites.

Samyuktha Hegde started her career with blockbuster Kirik Party and tasted success in College Kumar. The actress had entered the Bigg Boss Kannada 5 house and was evicted after assaulting fellow contestant Sameer Acharya.

She was also part of Kiraak Party, the Telugu version of her movie Kirik Party, and was seen in the fifteenth season of the reality television show MTV Roadies. She now has a few movies in Tamil. Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the finale of MTV's Splitsvilla season 11.