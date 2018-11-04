Tonight on MTV Splitsvilla 11, Simba, who left Maera for Samyuktha, will now vote her out just like he had voted Maera out for elimination.

Last Sunday, Anshuman and Roshni and Simba and Maera landed in safe zone after they completed the task. Samyuktha and Shagun failed to win the task but the bond between them got even more stronger.

As Samyuktha was unsafe, Simba, who will now get a chance to face the Oracle with Maera, decided to vote Samyuktha out for elimination. Samyuktha laughed it off on previous night, Simba had told her that he loves him. While Simba kept denying that he never said he loved her, Arushi Dutta and others too corroborated Samyuktha's account to reveal the truth behind his deliberate denial.

Now, among 5 Splitsvillans - Samyuktha, Rohan, Shruti, Monal and Gourav - one of them will leave the villa and say goodbye to the other contestants.

Who do you think it's gonna be?

Stay tuned for MTV Splitsvilla 11 live updates, November 4 episode at 7 pm today.