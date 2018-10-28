From Anshuman to Simba and now Shagun too, Samyukhta Hegde seems to have ruined a lot of connections at MTV Splitsvilla 11.

Last Sunday, we saw how Simba blatantly broke ties with Maera after he decided to go with Samyuktha. Simba even voted out Maera for elimination in the dome session which everyone in shock. Maera couldn't believe that Simba, with whom she had a connection in the villa, would vote her out one day for some other girl. She realised that her feeling was one-sided.

It looks like Arushi Handa has fallen for Shagun and since Shagun has decided to go with Samyukhta, Handa is heartbroken. Shagun told Handa that he feels strongly for Samyuktha and wants to switch with her.

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, Samyuktha will be performing against Roshni and Maera. While there is no doubt that the competition will get personal since Samyuktha has been accused of trying to steal Roshni and Maera's connections, stay tuned for MTV Splitsvilla 11 live updates, October 21 episode at 7 pm today.