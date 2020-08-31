Adam Pasha, who had taken part in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Kannada, has said that he knows Anikha, one of the accused who was arrested recently in connection with high-profile Bengaluru drug case. However, he is unaware of her connection with Sandalwood and her involvement in the illegal business.

"I had met her a year ago in Kammanahalli dance club. She had not revealed her original name and told me Niki was her name. I did not know that she was a drug supplier. I have not done anything illegal. So, I am not afraid of anything," Adam Pasha said.

The former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant recalls getting help from her who paid for his cabs on some occasions when he did not have money. "I don't have links with people from film industry. So, I don't know the links that she has with Sandalwood. I used to go to clubs to perform salsa dance," Adam Pasha claims.

NCB Busts Racket

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), recently busted a racket in Bengaluru and arrested alleged kingpin and former television actress Anika D, two of her associates M Anoop and R Ravindran.

According to NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, the gang used to supply drugs to Sandalwood artistes, musicians and children of industrialists. Ever since then, Sandalwood celebrities have come under scanner.

A report on Deccan Chronicle claims that Sandalwood celebs, mainly actresses and models used to conduct rave parties after film releases and accused Anikha used to supply drugs for the parties.

It has become a sensational issue after filmmaker Indrajith Lankesh spoke about drug addiction of celebs in Sandalwood and he was willing to reveal the names if given security for him.

Adam Pasha is a Bengaluru's First Drag Queen who earned a lot of popularity with Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada.