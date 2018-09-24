It's barely a few days since the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) made its global debut and now it is all set to hit stores in India later this week.

Samsung Mobile India's official Twitter handle has confirmed to launch the new Galaxy A7 (2018) on 25 September. The new smartphone comes with lots of upgrade over the predecessor.

For those unaware, the Galaxy A7 boasts not one or two, but three cameras, a first in the Samsung's smartphone portfolio to date. It has a primary 24MP snapper with F1.7 aperture, a dedicated 5MP depth sensor and a wide-angle 8MP shooter with a 120-degree field of view.

Thanks to the superior camera hardware, Galaxy A7 supports Live Focus feature, which lets the user control the depth of field and also adjust the Bokeh effect to create stunning portrait image.

The company claims that the Galaxy A7's 24MP lens will automatically let more light in by combining four pixels into one pixel to get crisp pictures even in low-light conditions.

It also boasts Samsung's intelligent Scene Optimizer, which enables the camera to categorise subject and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimize camera settings and get the best photo possible.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 24MP snapper and an adjustable LED flash. Consumers can try bokeh effect selfies with Selfie Focus, and mimic professional studio lighting with Pro Lighting Mode. Add a personal touch and express yourself with AR emoji, and flattering filters, Samsung claims.

Other stipulated features include 6.0-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen, Android Oreo OS, 2.2GHz octa-core processor and a 3,300mAh battery.

The company is offering the Galaxy A7 in multiple configurations—4GB RAM+ 64GB, 4GB RAM+ 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB, but not sure which of them will make it to the Indian market.

Competition:

Once launched, the Galaxy A7 (2018) will be up against the popular Poco F1, Vivo V11 Pro and soon to be launched Motorola Moto One Power.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018):

Model Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Display 6.0-inch full HD+ (1080x2220p) super AMOLED screen OS Android 8.0 Oreo Processor 2.2GHz octa-core RAM & Storage (configuration varies with region of sale) 4GB+64GB+microSD card (up to 512GB)

4GB + 128GB

6GB+128GB Camera Main: 24MP AF (F1.7 aperture) + ultra-wide 8MP (F2.4 aperture) with 120-degree field-of-view + 5MP (F2.2 aperture) depth sensor

Front: 24MP (F2.0 aperture) with fixed focus Battery 3,300mAh Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 6, 2CA) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-B, NFC(depends on region of sale), Location (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDo-varies with markets) , Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, Dolby Atmos®2 immersive sound technology, Dimensions 159.8 x 76.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 168g Colour blue, black, gold and pink Price Will be announced during local launch event

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Samsung.