Consumer electronics major Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy A7 (2018) in the company's home market, Seoul on September 20.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) is a photography-centric smartphone. It comes with three cameras, a first in the company's phone portfolio to date. It has primary 24MP snapper with F1.7 aperture, a dedicated 5MP depth sensor and a wide-angle 8MP with 120-degree field of view.

With such high-end hardware, Galaxy A7 supports the Live Focus feature same as flagship Galaxy S9 (S9 Plus) series. It lets the user control the depth of field and also adjust the bokeh effect to create a stunning portrait image.

The company claims that the Galaxy A7's 24MP Lens automatically lets more light in by combining four pixels into one pixel to get crisp photos even in a low-light environment.

It also boasts Samsung's intelligent Scene Optimizer, which enables the camera to categorise subjects and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimize image quality.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 24MP snapper and adjustable LED flash. Consumers can try bokeh effect selfies with Selfie Focus, and mimic professional studio lighting with Pro Lighting Mode. Add a personal touch and express yourself with AR emoji, and flattering filters, Samsung claims.

Another notable aspect, which makes the Galaxy A7 (20180) different from other Samsung phones is that it comes with a fingerprint scanner on the power button on the right edge. This is a refreshing design enhancement. By placing the biometric sensor on the side, Samsung has made it easy for the finger to reach the power button and unlock the screen.

Other stipulated features include 6.0-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen, Android Oreo OS, 2.2GHz octa-core processor and a 3,300mAh battery.

Depending on the region of sale, the company will be offering different configurations—4GB RAM+ 64GB, 4GB RAM+ 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB.

Samsung has confirmed the new Galaxy A7 will be released this fall initially in Asia, Europe and to other global markets later in the year. The company is expected to reveal the price during the local launch events.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018):

Model Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Display 6.0-inch full HD+ (1080x2220p) super AMOLED screen OS Android 8.0 Oreo Processor 2.2GHz octa-core RAM & Storage (configuration varies with region of sale) 4GB+64GB+microSD card (up to 512GB)

4GB + 128GB

6GB+128GB Camera Main: 24MP AF (F1.7 aperture) + ultra-wide 8MP (F2.4 aperture) with 120-degree field-of-view + 5MP (F2.2 aperture) depth sensor

Front: 24MP (F2.0 aperture) with fixed focus Battery 3,300mAh Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 6, 2CA) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-B, NFC(depends on region of sale), Location (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDo-varies with markets) , Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, Dolby Atmos®2 immersive sound technology, Dimensions 159.8 x 76.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 168g Colour blue, black, gold and pink Price Will be announced during local launch events

