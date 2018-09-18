Motorola has confirmed the launch of new mid-range smartphone Moto One Power in India next week.

For those unaware, Moto One Power originally made its debut along with generic Moto One at the technology trade fair IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2018 in Germany on September 2. Both the devices are affiliated with Google Android One series and run pure Android 8.1 Oreo. They are slated to get the latest Android 9 Pie in coming weeks and the Android Q next year. In India, Motorola is releasing only the Moto One Power on September 24.

They both share almost same design language with a minor cosmetic change in terms of positioning of the primary camera module and screen sizes. They both feature Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the screen and due to change in display size, the aspect ratio is 19:9 on Moto One Power (6.2-inch) and 18.5:9 on the Moto One (5.9-inch). The former comes with a long capsule with dual-camera having LED flash between them, while the latter has two cameras placed in two separate modules vertically with LED flash separating them.

Moto One Power flaunts a full HD+ screen and comes with more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB with the option to expand up to 256GB and a 5,000mAh battery, which is adequate to keep the phone running for two days under mixed usage.

It also boasts dual-camera 16MP+5MP with LED flash on the back and a 12MP shooter on the front.

On the other hand, the Moto One comes with HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to run the device for one day under regular usage.

Both the devices' camera hardware comes integrated with Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Google Lens and Portrait mode, which enables users to make the background of the subject blur to get Bokeh effect. The company also claims the device will come with TurboCharge technology, wherein 20 minutes of charging is sufficient to offer six hours of talk time.

As of now, there is no word on when Motorola plans to release the Moto One in India, but going by the recent release pattern, the company is likely to give at least one month store shelf time for the One Power and later release the generic model, thereby avoiding the cannibalisation of sales.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto One Power and Moto One: