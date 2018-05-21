Leading smartphone maker Samsung has unveiled the company's new line of Galaxy A6, J6, J8 series in India. For the past three quarters, the company is facing a stiff competition from Redmi series by China-based Xiaomi. Now with the new Galaxy A and J series, Samsung intends to put a stop to the latter's growth.

All the new Galaxy J6, J8, A6 and A6+ not only boast flagship Galaxy S9-like Infinity Display, they also come with original design language, great cameras and also powerful processors.

First up, the Galaxy A6+ is the top-end model among the lot. It sports a metallic huge 6.0-inch super AMOLED display having 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Android Oreo OS, faster 1.8GHz octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 400GB via microSD card) and a 3,500mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Besides the beautiful design, the Galaxy A6+ houses a feature-rich dual-camera—16MP with F1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP sensor with F1.9 aperture. With this, users can adjust the focus on the foreground and the backgrounds to get Bokeh blur effect. On the front too, it features equally impressive 24MP with F1.9 aperture, which guarantees good quality selfies images even under low light conditions.

Samsung Indonesia (screen-grab)

The generic Galaxy A6 sports a smaller 5.6-inch super AMOLED HD+ screen, Android Oreo OS, 1.6GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB) and a 3,000mAh.

It also boasts single 16MP snapper with F1.7 aperture and a 16MP shooter on the front with F1.9 aperture.

Both the Galaxy A6 and the A6+ come with a fingerprint sensor, Face recognition system, smart voice assistant Bixy and wireless cash transfer feature Samsung Pay via Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

On the other hand, Galaxy J6 and J8 sports polycarbonate shell, which is sturdy enough to withstand an accidental drop. But, they differ in terms of internal hardware.

The Galaxy J6 features a 5.6-inch AMOLED screen with HD+ (1440x720p) resolution, Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Oreo software with Experience UI, a dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE support (Cat.4) and a 3000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Samsung India Press Kit

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP front snapper.

The Galaxy J8 comes with a bigger 6.0-inch HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Oreo software, 16MP+5MP dual-camera on the back, 16MP snapper on the front and a 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A6, J6 and J8 series availability and price details:

Samsung has confirmed that the new Galaxy J6, A6 and A6+ will be available across our retail stores and Samsung e-shop website from May 22. The Galaxy J6 will also be available on Flipkart while the Galaxy A6 and A6+ will also be available on Amazon starting May 22. On the other the hand, the J8 will be released in July 2018.

The Galaxy A6+, A6(4GB RAM/64GB) and A6(4GB RAM/32GB) are priced at Rs 25,990, Rs 22,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively. Consumers buying Galaxy A6+ and A6 through ICICI Bank credit cards or Paytm will get an additional cashback of Rs 3,000.

On the other hand, the Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6 (4/64GB) and J6 (3/32GB) variants are priced at Rs 18,990, Rs 16,490 and Rs 13,990 respectively. Consumers buying Galaxy J8 and J6 through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards or Paytm will get an additional cashback of Rs 1,500.

All the aforementioned Samsung devices will be made available in Paytm Mall.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A6 series:

Models Galaxy A6+ Galaxy A6 Display 6.0-inch super AMOLED full HD + screen (2220x1080p) Aspect ratio: 18.5:9 5.6-inch super AMOLED HD + screen (1440x720p) Aspect ratio: 18.5:9 OS Android OS (most probably Oreo 8.1) Android OS (most probably Oreo 8.1) Processor 1.8GHz octa-core (most probably Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with Adreno 506 GPU 1.6GHz octa-core (most probably Samsung Exynos 7870 with Mali T830 GPU RAM 4GB 3GB/4GB Storage 64GB (+ up to 256GB) 32GB/64GB (+ up to 256GB) Camera Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture) + 5MP (F1.9 aperture), LED flash

Front: 24MP with F1.9 aperture and LED flash Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture) with LED flash

Front: 16MP with F1.9 aperture and LED flash Battery 3,500mAh 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 6, 2CA) 4G-LTE (Cat. 6, 2CA) Add-ons Metallic body, Bixby voice-assistant, Face recognition, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (801.11 a/b/g/n; 2.4GHz/5GHz), micro SD card slot, A-GPS, NFC (Near Field Communication), Dolby Atmos audio system (headphones) Metallic body, Bixby voice-assistant, Face recognition, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (801.11 a/b/g/n; 2.4GHz/5GHz), micro SD card slot, A-GPS, NFC (Near Field Communication), Dolby Atmos audio system (headphones) Dimensions 160.1 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm 149.9 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Colours Black/ Blue/ Gold/ Lavender Black/ Blue/ Gold/ Lavender Price Rs 25,990 3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs 21,99

4GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 22, 990

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J6 and J8:

Models Galaxy J6 Galaxy J8 Screen 5.6-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity Display with 1440x720p resolution 6.0-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity Display with 1440x720p resolution OS Android Oreo Android Oreo Processor Samsung Exynos 7870 with Mali T830 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with Adreno 506 GPU RAM 3GB/4GB 4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, + up to 256GB via microSD card 64GB, + up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main: 13MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, full HD video recording, LED flash,

Front: 8MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, LED flash Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture)+5MP (F1.9 aperture), full HD video recording, LED flash, Bokeh effect

Front: 16MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, LED flash Battery 3,000mAh 3,500mAh Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons Polycarbonate body, Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microSD, micro USB, 3.5 mm audio, FM Radio Polycarbonate body, Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microSD, micro USB, 3.5 mm audio, FM Radio Colours Black, Blue and Gold Black, Blue and Gold Price 3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs 13,990

4GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 16, 490 Rs 18,990

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Samsung.