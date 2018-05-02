Samsung Indonesia had inadvertently listed Galaxy A6 and A6+ revealing key specifications earlier this week. Now, the company has formally announced the launch of the new line of Galaxy A series with region-specific availability details.

The new Galaxy A6 and A6+ share the same design language and Infinity Display similar to flagship Galaxy S9 but come with watered down internal hardware.

As the name suggests, Galaxy A6+ is the top-end model. It sports a huge 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Android Oreo OS, faster 1.8GHz octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 400GB via microSD card) and a 3,500mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Besides the beautiful design, Galaxy A6+ houses a feature-rich dual-camera — 16MP with F1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP sensor with F1.9 aperture. With this, users can adjust the focus on the foreground and the backgrounds to get Bokeh blur effect. On the front too, it features equally impressive 24MP with F1.9 aperture, which guarantees good quality selfies images even under low light conditions.

The generic Galaxy A6 sports a smaller 5.6-inch super AMOLED HD+ screen, Android Oreo OS, 1.6GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB) and a 3,000mAh.

It also boasts single 16MP snapper with F1.7 aperture and a 16MP shooter on the front with F1.9 aperture.

Both Galaxy A6 and A6+ come with a fingerprint sensor, face recognition system, smart voice assistant Bixy, and wireless cash transfer feature Samsung Pay via Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

"At Samsung, we are committed to providing our consumers with the very best smartphone experience, while meeting their practical needs," Junho Park, vice president of global product planning, mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement. "The Galaxy A6 and A6+ draw on Samsung's smartphone heritage to combine everyday convenience with an impressive camera that lets users capture, personalize and share moments, in a way that lets them uniquely express themselves," Park added.

Samsung Galaxy A6 series availability details:

Samsung has confirmed that the new Galaxy A6 series will be released first in select European, Asian and Latin American markets in early May and would be rolling out globally to additional markets throughout South Korea, Africa, and China in later weeks.

As of now, there is no official word on the price of the Galaxy A6 series, but rumor has it the generic model will be priced around €300-€340 (approx. Rs. 24,054 - 27,262) and the top-end Galaxy A6+ might be retailed anywhere between €360 and €400 (roughly Rs. 28,868 and 32,073)

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A6 series:

Models Galaxy A6+ Galaxy A6 Display 6.0-inch super AMOLED full HD + screen (2220x1080p) Aspect ratio: 18.5:9 5.6-inch super AMOLED HD + screen (1440x720p) Aspect ratio: 18.5:9 OS Android OS (most probably Oreo 8.1) Android OS (most probably Oreo 8.1) Processor 1.8GHz octa-core (most probably Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with Adreno 506 GPU) 1.6GHz octa-core (most probably Samsung Exynos 7870 with Mali T830 GPU) RAM 3GB/4GB 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB (+ up to 400GB) 32GB (+ up to 256GB) Camera Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture) + 5MP (F1.9 aperture), LED flash

Front: 24MP with F1.9 aperture and LED flash Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture) with LED flash

Front: 16MP with F1.9 aperture and LED flash Battery 3,500mAh 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 6, 2CA) 4G-LTE (Cat. 6, 2CA) Add-ons Bixby voice-assistant, Face recognition, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (801.11 a/b/g/n; 2.4GHz/5GHz), micro SD card slot, A-GPS, NFC (Near Field Communication), Dolby Atmos audio system (headphones) Bixby voice-assistant, Face recognition, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (801.11 a/b/g/n; 2.4GHz/5GHz), micro SD card slot, A-GPS, NFC (Near Field Communication), Dolby Atmos audio system (headphones) Dimensions 160.1 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm 149.9 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Colors Black/ Blue/ Gold/ Lavender Black/ Blue/ Gold/ Lavender

