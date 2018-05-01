After months of speculations, Samsung has finally pulled the wraps off the mid-range Galaxy A6 series in Indonesia.

As per the official product page, the new Galaxy A6 comes in two variants—one a generic Galaxy A6 and other top-end Galaxy A6+. Both the devices feature Infinity Display design with 18.5:9 aspect ratio similar to Galaxy S9 series but differ in size and certain key hardware specifications.

First up, the Galaxy A6+ comes with a big 6.0-inch super AMOLED display, Android OS, faster 1.8GHz octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 400GB via microSD card) and a huge 3,500mAh battery.

Its USP is its imaging hardware. The Galaxy A6+ houses a feature-rich dual-camera—16MP with F1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP sensor with F1.9 aperture. With this, users can adjust the focus on the foreground and the backgrounds to get Bokeh blur effect. On the front too, it features equally impressive 24MP with F1.9 aperture, which guarantees good quality selfies images even under low light conditions.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A6 too comes with a decent set of features. It sports a 5.6-inch super AMOLED HD+ screen, Android OS, 1.6GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB) and a 3,000mAh, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

#Samsung #GalaxyA6 (2018)

5.6 inches SuperAMOLED display,

18.5:9,

1480 x 720 pixels,

Exynos 7870,

Mali T830,

3/32GB (4/64GB in some countries),

MicroSD up to 256GB,

Three slots,

Rear cam 16MP f/1.7,

Front cam 16MP f/1.9 + LED flash,

Face recognition,

3000 mAh,

NFC,

€300–340 — ? ?️ ? ? ☪️ ? ? (@bang_gogo_) April 30, 2018

Unlike the A6+, the standard A6 houses a single, but a decent primary camera. It boasts 16MP snapper with F.17 aperture and a 16MP shooter on the front with F1.9 aperture.

As of now, there is no official word on price of the Galaxy A6 series, but rumor has it the generic model will be priced around €300-€340 (approx. Rs. 24,054 - 27,262) and the top-end Galaxy A6+ might be retailed anywhere between €360 and €400 (roughly Rs. 28,868 and 32,073), @bang_gogo, a Twitter tipster claims.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A6 series:

Models Galaxy A6+ Galaxy A6 Display 6.0-inch super AMOLED full HD + screen (2220x1080p) Aspect ratio: 18.5:9 5.6-inch super AMOLED HD + screen (1440x720p) Aspect ratio: 18.5:9 OS Android OS (most probably Oreo 8.1) Android OS (most probably Oreo 8.1) Processor 1.8GHz octa-core (most probably Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with Adreno 506 GPU) 1.6GHz octa-core (most probably Samsung Exynos 7870 with Mali T830 GPU) RAM 4GB 3GB Storage 32GB (+ up to 400GB) 32GB (+ up to 256GB) Camera Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture) + 5MP (F1.9 aperture), LED flash

Front: 24MP with F1.9 aperture and LED flash Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture) with LED flash

Front: 16MP with F1.9 aperture and LED flash Battery 3,500mAh 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons Bixby voice-assistant, Face recognition, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, micro SD card slot, A-GPS, NFC (Near Field Communication) Bixby voice-assistant, Face recognition, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, micro SD card slot, A-GPS, NFC (Near Field Communication) Dimensions 160.1 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm 149.9 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Colors Black/Blue Black/Blue

