Photos of the Samsung's long-rumored Galaxy A6 series have leaked, revealing several key features of the Android phone.

Popular tipster Steve H (aka @OnLeaks) posted Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus images. Both the devices have same design language but differ in screen sizes, camera, and internal hardware.

The Galaxy A6 series flaunts sturdy looking shell with a matte finish on the back with the vertically aligned camera module and fingerprint sensor below it similar to the flagship Galaxy S9 series, but the resemblance ends there.

On the front, unlike the dual curved edge screen-based S9 series, the Galaxy A6 (A6 Plus) sports a flat display panel.

As far as the specification is concerned, the generic Galaxy A6 will come with a 5.6-inch screen having 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Samsung's proprietary 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core, 3GB RAM and a single primary camera.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A6 Plus is said to feature 6.0-inch AMOLED screen, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processors and a dual-camera with Bokeh blur effect capability.

Both the devices are expected to come with a micro USB port and latest Android Oreo software.

If sources of MSP blog are to be believed, Galaxy A6 (& A6 Plus) series will be sold with a different name –Galaxy J8 (& J8 Plus) in select regions.

This does not surprise many, as Samsung has done this before with Galaxy J and Galaxy On series in several markets.

In a related development, Samsung is said to have finalized the design for the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S9 successor will have more refined 'Infinity Display' design with much thinner bezels. Also, the company is said to have ditched the curved screen feature on both the right and the left side. In the current models, the screen cascades to the sides, and end at the middle of the rim.

