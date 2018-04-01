Long-rumored Samsung Galaxy A6 series may finally break covers soon as it has received network certification in the US.

Samsung's devices with model numbers — SM-A600FN and SM-A605G — understood to be Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ have cleared the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) certification, making them one step closer to launch.

Like the previous Galaxy A series, the upcoming A6 series will be retailed in mid-range segment and also come with flagship Galaxy S-inspired design language.

In the FCC website, there are no specific key details such as the display, CPU, camera, and battery, but the Galaxy A6 series is confirmed to support standard Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Near Field Communication (NFC) connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A6 series: What we know so far

As the name suggests, the Galaxy A6+ is the top-end model of the two. It is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core with 4GB RAM.

On the other hand, the generic Galaxy A6 is said to come with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU with 3GB RAM.

Both the devices are expected to run Android Oreo OS.

When will Galaxy A6 series launch?

Usually when smartphones make appearances on network certification like FCC (in the US) and TENAA (in China), they make official debut in a matter of a few weeks or a month, so Samsung fans can expect Galaxy A6 series before April-end or early May, most probably in emerging markets like India and later to Europe, Russia, and other developed regions.

More features such as the screen, storage, battery capacity, and camera are expected to surface online before the official Galaxy A6 series launch.

