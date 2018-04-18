It's been barely 2 months since Samsung's 2018 flagship Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus hit the stores in global markets and now, a report has emerged from the company's home market South Korea that it has already commenced preparation for Galaxy S10.

Local media outlet The Bell citing company insider claims Samsung has finalized the Galaxy S10 (5.8-inch) and the S10 Plus (6.3-inch) design and forwarded it to its subsidiary Samsung Display to prepare for mass production.

As per the sources, the new generation Galaxy flagship phones will have more refined 'Infinity Display' design with much thinner bezels. The company is also said to have ditched the curved screen feature on both the right and the left side. In the current models, the screening cascade to the sides, and end at the middle of the rim.

Now, reports suggest that the new Samsung phones might come with flat panels similar to the Apple iPhone X [review], but fret not, there will be no notch at the top of the display.

Tipsters have claimed that the Galaxy S10 series will have advanced front-camera with 3D imaging capability with face unlock feature on par with iPhone X.

The revelation comes just days after a Samsung display patent leaked online. In the patent file documented in China's State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO), the phone sports a true bezel-less display.

The interesting thing about the blueprint is that there is no dedicated space on top and also at the bottom of the front camera and home button respectively.

But, latest technological advancement in the smartphone industry has enabled companies to incorporate fingerprint sensor under the display. So, we are certain that future Samsung phones including Galaxy Note9, which is expected to debut in August, will come with the in-screen biometric sensor.

Going by the patent, it looks like Samsung might have found a way to hide the front-camera too.

There is no information on when Samsung will commence the production of the Galaxy S10 series' display panel. But, going the speed of Samsung finalizing the design, the company has plans to launch the device earlier than previous versions.

Samsung usually announces Galaxy S series in February around Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but next year, it might pre-pone by a month, probably host an event in early January during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas.

