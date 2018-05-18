For the last three quarters, Samsung's smartphone shipments have come down drastically owing to Xiaomi's popular Redmi series phones and now, the tech giant is planning to bring a feature-rich Galaxy J6 with the iconic design language of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S9 series and hopes it would reinvigorate the mobile sales in the country.

Samsung India on Twitter confirmed to unveil the new Galaxy J6 on May 21 and release it to the market the following day on May 22. The company revealed that the upcoming Android phone will boast Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio. With such type of widescreen, users are guaranteed of the cinematic viewing experience. Samsung refrained to disclose any more features of the device to keep the fans curious till the launch date.

Unfortunately for Samsung, the spec-sheet of the Galaxy J6 leaked last week. But, back then, we were not sure when it will come to India.

Samsung Galaxy J6: Key features

As per the report, the upcoming Galaxy J6 will sport a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen probably with full HD+ 2160x1080p) resolution.

Under-the-hood, it will come with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, which can clock CPU speed up to 1.6GHz. It will be backed by Android Oreo software with Experience UI on top of it, dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE support (Cat.4) and a, 3000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

The Samsung #GalaxyJ6 is coming soon with state-of-the-art design and features that will make your life truly infinite. It’s coming to take you #ToInfinityAndMore. pic.twitter.com/pifMryBUyJ — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) May 17, 2018

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is expected to come with a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP front snapper.

The company is expected to release the device with several RAM+storage configurations. It is expected to be made available in 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB inbuilt memory.

With such specifications, Samsung J7 looks on par with the popular Redmi Note 5 series, but the pricing will decide its fate. We have to wait a few more days to know what Samsung has in store for fans.

