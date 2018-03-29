Samsung has already impressed many of us with the Galaxy S9 charm, but many eyes are curiously peeled to what the South Korean tech titan might have in store for later this year. Samsung Galaxy Note series is widely sought-after and the release of Galaxy Note 9 will end fans' curiosity in a few months' time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has received a fair share of attention in the last couple of weeks, but the latest information doesn't bode well for the unannounced handset. Slashleaks spotted the Galaxy Note 9 on benchmarking site Geekbench, where it scored lower than the current-flagship Galaxy S9 series.

Geekbench listing for the model number N960U aka Galaxy Note 9 showed top-of-the-line configuration, complete with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo. The configuration of the flagship doesn't show any sign of compromise, which is why it's surprising to see the Galaxy Note 9 score lower than its predecessor.

As per Geekbench listing, the Galaxy Note 9 scored 2,190 in single-core tests and 8,806 in multi-core tests. In comparison, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Snapdragon 845 variant) scores 2,390 and 8,420 in single and multi-core tests, respectively, BGR reported.

Besides, another Geekbench listing revealed some impressive scores for a device codenamed NS P7819 – which is believed to be for OnePlus 6. The device scored 2,535 on single-core tests and 8,632 on multi-core tests, which is nearly as good as the Galaxy Note 9.

But it's worth pointing out that the Galaxy Note 9 is probably going through some early testing and the final model will be optimized better on the hardware and software level to score better on benchmark tests.

So far, there is nothing substantial about the Galaxy Note 9. But there have been some reports suggesting key features of the unannounced phone. The handset is expected to include Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 chipset based on the markets, Infinite Display with ultra-sleek bezels, a 3,850mAh battery and possibly an under-display fingerprint sensor.