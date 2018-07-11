We've seen plenty of smartphones and some really cool designs from brands like Oppo and Vivo in 2018. While Apple made bezel-less screens widely popular, its biggest rival Samsung decided to stick to the Infinity displays with minimal bezels. Following the Galaxy S9 and S9+ release earlier this year, all eyes are set for the Galaxy Note 9, which is less than a month away from the official launch.

But is Samsung ready to jump the bandwagon for a truly bezel-less smartphone? It looks like fans might have to wait longer. Android Headlines obtained an official press render of Samsung Galaxy Note 9's front panel, and it looks a lot like the Galaxy Note 8.

Even though it is not surprising since we've had series of rumours suggesting minimum changes in the Galaxy Note 9's looks, it would have been nice to see the South Korean tech giant get out of its comfort zone. The leaked image of the handset shows comparatively slimmer bezels than the current model and the panel is stretched out wide and tall.

But it's not entirely fair to judge Samsung Galaxy Note 9 based on the latest image, which only shows the front side of the device. Other details we see in the image are that the volume controls and Bixby button are on the left and the right side of the phone houses the lock/power key.

If Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is going to look more or less like the Galaxy Note 8, there could be many unhappy fans. But Samsung plans to win hearts with what's inside.

As per the rumours, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch QHD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, dual cameras on the back with 12MP sensors and an 8MP selfie snapper. The handset will pack a large 4,000mAh battery and draw its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset or Exynos 9810 depending on the markets.

We can expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy Note 9 with 6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage. But there are also reports that there will be a 512GB variant, but exclusively for China and South Korea. Other upgrades can be expected, such as an improved S-Pen, Bixby 2.0, and by a long shot an in-display fingerprint scanner.

If you feel disheartened by the same old design, Samsung working on a near-100 percent bezel-less smartphone will surely cheer you up. But Samsung could achieve that for the 2019 flagship, which could either be Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 or even both.

All the mysteries around the Galaxy Note 9 will finally come to rest when the flagship launches at an event in New York City on August 9. Stay tuned for updates.