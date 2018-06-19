Samsung made the headlines once this year with the launch of Galaxy S9 series, but as the flagship rivals are gaining traction, there's yet another major launch underway for the South Korean tech giant. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is going to be the second flagship release this year and it has been at the heart of rumours and speculations for a while now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9's official launch is only months away as the company has scheduled its "Unpacked" event for August 9, 2018. There's no official confirmation on the launch date, but it is likely to happen around the rumoured date. When it does, all eyes from across the globe will be glued to the most-anticipated phablet.

But a new report is suggesting that Samsung fans around the world would be envious with a special market-specific announcement. Samsung is expected to launch a special 512GB variant of the Galaxy Note 9 exclusively for China and South Korea, which leaves some of the biggest markets – the US and India – to settle for the 256GB models.

This isn't the first time we are hearing about a high-end model with 512GB storage, but the variant being exclusive to just two markets is new information. SamsungMobile.News broke the news of the Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant, which is expected to have 6GB RAM and Samsung's Exynos 9810 octa-core chipset.

The rest of the features are expected to remain same as the international variant. Rumours have suggested the Galaxy Note 9 to have a 6.3-inch QHD display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 18:5:9 aspect ratio, which suggests there won't be a notch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will feature a dual camera with variable aperture at the back, an 8MP front snapper, Android Oreo 8.1 OS, an improved S-Pen, Bixby 2.0 and a 4,000mAh battery. There have been confusions about whether or not the new flagship would have in-display fingerprint scanner. But some details are best kept secret until the official unveiling. Stay tuned for updates.