Global leading smartphone-maker Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil the much-awaited 2018 series flagship Galaxy Note phablet in a couple of months.

Popular Twitter tipster Ice Universe has claimed that Samsung intends to pull the wraps off the Galaxy Note9 in early August in the New York City. It has zeroed in on two dates—August 2 and August 9— and is expected to finalize the D-Day in coming weeks.

Though there is no substantial proof to validate the aforementioned report, we believe this to be a legitimate claim, as Samsung for past couple of years has been launching Galaxy Note series in August. Prior to that, it used to host a private event for media in September just a day or two before the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) in Germany and then showcase it to the world at the prestigious global arena. But, Samsung in a bid to give the Galaxy Note phones head-start over the Apple iPhones, rescheduled the launch dates.

By doing so, Samsung phones would get more shelf time, at least two months on the stores before new iPhones arrive in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Note9: All you need to know

Recently leaked images have indicated that the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will come with major design changes over the Note8. The former is expected to come with wafer-thin bezels on all sides, resulting in more than 90% screen-to-body ratio.

On the back, the company will place the fingerprint scanner below the camera module similar to the Galaxy S9. In the Galaxy Note8, the biometric sensor besides the camera, which caused users to accidentally touch and smudge the camera lens.

Now, the company trans-located the fingerprint sensor below the camera, which makes a lot of sense, as it will be easily accessible to the finger and there is a lesser chance of users accidentally touching the camera.

The Galaxy Note9 will sport a 6.3-inch Quad WHD super AMOLED screen 18.5:9 aspect ratio, dual-camera with a variable aperture (F1.5 to F2.5) on the back side and 8MP front snapper. Under-the-hood, it is expected to come with Android Oreo 8.1 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage.

As far as the processor is concerned, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note9 with two variants.

For long, the company has been shipping Galaxy S and Note series with different chipsets for specific markets. This time too, it won't be any different. The Galaxy Note9 model bound for Europe and Asian markets, including India will come with Exynos 9810 Octa-core.

For the US, China, and other select developed regions, the company is expected to pack the Galaxy Note9 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core. Except for the processor, everything else such as the display, RAM, storage, battery, and camera will remain the same.

