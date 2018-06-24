Samsung's much-awaited flagship phablet - Galaxy Note 9 is expected to break covers in early August 2018. But, already we are seeing the several reports revealing key features indicating that the Galaxy Note8 successor will have major upgrades both in design and internal hardware.

But, most often than not, these speculations turn out to be false. To help provide the better perspective, we have leafed through numerous reliable reports and listed key features, which are most likely to make the cut in the Galaxy Note9.

Design:

In the Galaxy Note 8, the biometric sensor besides the camera, this caused users accidentally touching and leaving smudges the camera lens.

Now, in the upcoming Note9 model, Samsung has reportedly trans-located fingerprint scanner below the camera module similar to the Galaxy S9. Also, recently leaked cover-case images have indicated that the device will also come with a dedicated camera shutter button at the bottom right edge.

Display:

Samsung flagship phones -- Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and the Note8 before them, all came with the superior display. The good thing about the upcoming Note 9 is that the company has decided not to succumb to the market trends of incorporating iPhone X-like notch on the screen. Instead, it will stick to the original Infinity Display and further trim the bezels at all sides to increase the real estate of the display panel. Rumours are rife that the Galaxy Note9 would come with more than 85% screen-to-body ratio. It is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Quad WHD super AMOLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Rest assured, the Galaxy Note9 will have the best display panel in the market.

CPU:

Like the previous years, depending on the region of sale, the Galaxy Note9 will be offered in two different chipsets. The Galaxy Note9 model bound for Europe and Asian markets, including India will come with Exynos 9810 Octa-core. For the US, China and other select developed regions, the company is expected to pack the Galaxy Note9 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core.

Despite the difference in the chipsets, both the Galaxy Note9 will offer the best performance in terms of faster loading apps, no sign of lag-free gaming experience even with those heavy graphics or during playing high-resolution videos on the phone.

As far as the RAM storage is concerned, Galaxy Note9 is expected to be offered in 6GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage options. There's also rumour that the company might unveil a special edition Galaxy Note9 with 8GB RAM and 512GB, but only in select markets including in China, but it is expected released in the lag-end of the year.

It is expected to run Android Oreo 8.1-based Experience UI and come with customized S-Pen compatible gesture support.

Camera:

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has one of the industry's best camera hardware and recent reports have suggested that the company might take it up another level with the Galaxy Note9.

As said before, the company is incorporating a dedicated So expect the new Galaxy Note9 to come with top-of-the-line photography hardware, which may dethrone the current camera phone leader Huawei P20 Pro (as rated by DxOMark). Recent reports have indicated that it will come with dual-camera with the variable aperture (F1.5 to F2.5), wider lens size on the back side and 8MP front shooter.

Battery life:

Galaxy Note9 is expected to come with 4,000mAh cell, 21 per cent (700mAh) more than the predecessor. 2017-series Galaxy Note8 comes with a 3,300mAh battery and yet it used to deliver a full day of battery life under mixed.

So, with a bigger battery, Galaxy Note9 will have to worry less about the recharging the phone less and look out for a charging point or power banks, instead enjoy watching movies on the phone.

Like previous years, Samsung is certain to improve the sensitivity of the S-Pen and also add more capabilities, which will make the Galaxy Note9 most versatile phone in the industry.

The Galaxy Note8 had the best display, design, processor, camera and a full-day battery life (under mixed usage) and the S-Pen made it unique and most versatile phone in 2017 and I felt how Samsung will be able to push the envelope in Galaxy Note9. Now, reliable reports have indicated that the South Korean company has made significant improvements both in design and internal hardware to improve the user experience.

