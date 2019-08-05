Samsung is continuing with its grandeur of sporting two flagship devices every year since 2011. Samsung's 'S series' and the 'Note series' have been slapping bloodline benchmarks for competing smartphone manufacturers every year through their tech enhancements, designs and astonishing power-boosting processors.

Samsung through both its flagship series has been breaking records in sales every year. The South Korean brand has always been the trend-setter for launching its flagship devices with the latest processor and sensors tagged into it.

Samsung continuing its trend has announced the launch of Galaxy Note 10 on August 7, this year, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Samsung Note series famous for its expansive screen and the embedded smart stylus provides the top-of-the-line hardware. The Note features Samsung's best-in-line series.

Like always, the Korean manufacturer has a massive fan following craving for the spec announcement and are waiting eagerly to get their hands on the next-gen technology. There has been hype for the launch by multiple leaks tweaked by fans and also some teased by the company itself to lure tech enthusiasts.

According to the latest information, here are the expected specs that might blow you down:

Display size : 6.4 inch Display Type : Dynamic AMOLED Resolution : 1440 x 3040 Operating System : Android - 9.0 CPU : Octa core (2.7 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) GPU : Mali-G76 MP12 GPU Internal Memory : 128/256 GB, 8 GB RAM (Expandable to 512 GB) Battery : 4000 mAh Rear Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Camera Sensors : CMOS

Above are some of the specifications that were clarified to be true by GadgetsNow.

However, considering the technological gameplay shown by competing smartphone manufacturers, expectations have risen for the upcoming Note 10. Samsung with the high flying name is expected to create a revolution through the flagship.

Coming back to the expectations, and at the tech advancements by the competitors, here are the few expectations from the upcoming Samsung flagship:

Security: The phone is expected to flaunt an Iris Scanner to perfect its face recognition sensor. It should also change the placing of its fingerprint scanner to adapt to the new on-screen mode.

New S-Pen: Looking at the market's focus on camera specific phone, the Note should come up with a new S-Pen having a camera nib for hands-free video recording. Though that is way beyond expectation when we are talking about Samsung, anything can be made true.

Now, if we are talking about a Samsung flagship then the anticipations and curiosity surrounding the phone are quite obvious. There have been multiple rumours and leaks boosting the hype to get a clear specification announcement from the company.

Here are some of the rumours circulating the network which if implemented might change the course of the smartphone industry:

Note 10 may not sport a headphone jack

A rumour stating that the new Note won't have a dedicated headphone jack after a purported image of a headphone dongle was leaked by SamMobile. This rumour was further supported by a picture post of WinFuture showcasing the phone without an audio port.

The full-view 19:9 aspect ratio display

Considering the preceding Note device featuring a display of 18:5:9 aspect ratio, it can be assumed that Samsung can box the upcoming device with a waterfall display, featuring a 19:9 aspect ratio. The assumption was pushed a bit towards belief by the rumour from Mobielkopen citing that the device will strut the new aspect ratio.

Bezel-less phone with no buttons

The go of technological advancement from physical home buttons and fingerprint scanners to the on-screen placement of all the buttons and scanners, it is not a far-fetched dream to imagine a phone, without any physical buttons. A report by the Economic Times boosted the belief by citing that the device would pack in Force Touch technology developed by NDT. The report also added that the sides of the phone will host pressure pads to register different degrees of force allotted for functions like unlocking the device and volume rockers.

The new S-Pen to host a camera tip

Samsung has been continuously changing the capability of its S-Pen with the development of every Note-device. The last Note device allowed the Pen to trigger the camera shutter. This time the rumour is about changing the pen to a camera itself. So, we here are talking about a memory Pen that can be used to record videos as well.

The rumour was circulated after a tech blog Patently Mobile announced that Samsung had filed a patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office for an electric pen device that is mounted on smartphones.

Thus, there have been multiple assumptions, rumours, leaks and expectations around the flagship. The device is about to be launched and might choke the fans ahead of its August 7 launch. Fans, do keep your fingers crossed as if it is Samsung then you are definitely going to get some amazing tech out of the box.