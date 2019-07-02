Samsung, the world leader in the smartphone business, enjoyed its fair share under the spotlight during the launch of the Galaxy S10 series. It's once again time to shine bright for Samsung as it gears up for the unveiling of yet another flagship, the Galaxy Note 10, at an event to be held in August.

Confirming the ongoing rumours about Galaxy Note 10 launch, Samsung confirmed on Monday that it will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event in New York on August 7, 2019. The company only said that it "will unveil new devices designed to take the Galaxy ecosystem's connectivity to the next level" without confirming the Galaxy Note 10 moniker.

Samsung's announcement was accompanied by a short teaser for "The Next Galaxy," which featured a black stylus above a camera lens on a white background. Now, it's hard to connect the dots, but some rumours had hinted at a camera in the S-Pen of the Galaxy Note 10. A lot of speculations have been made about the Galaxy Note 10 camera, such as a swivel selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back, but none of it is confirmed until Samsung says so.

Given the teaser, the S-Pen and the camera surely have a significant value. But we've been treated with a lot more than just the two features, which raise the question of what is going to be Samsung's element of surprise at the launch.

The most recent leak of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ live images confirmed there will be more than one variant. In fact, some reports suggested there will be a regular Galaxy Note 10, a premium Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

Based on what we've heard so far, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will be differentiated from their display sizes, 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen for the former and 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen for the latter.

The Galaxy Note 10 series is expected to feature a triple camera setup, consisting of a Time Of Flight (ToF) sensor, no headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. The new flagship is going to be interesting and it comes at a time when Google, Huawei and Apple are going to launch their own flagships. Stay tuned for updates.