Samsung is currently riding on the success of its Galaxy S10-series, but there is already a lot of hype for the Galaxy Note 10, which the company is expected to launch later this year. The Galaxy Note-series has been the epitome of Samsung's best products and it is natural to expect heightened interest when it comes to Galaxy Note 10.

Earlier reports had hinted that Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10 sometime in early August. But if the latest rumour is to be believed the Galaxy Note 10 launch event is to be held at the Barclays Center in New York on August 7, CNET has reported citing people familiar with the company's plans.

The rumoured date and venue makes sense considering Samsung had chosen Barclays Center for the launch of Galaxy Note 9 last year. The event was held on August 9, which is closer to the rumoured launch date for Galaxy Note 10. Samsung hasn't revealed any plans of Galaxy Note 10, but we expect to hear from the official channels only closer to the launch.

Since we are taking bites from rumours and leaks from industry insiders, there is a lot of information that has built hype around the Galaxy Note 10. As we can imagine, the official unvieling of the Galaxy Note 10 is still months away and a lot of could change between now and then. But these rumours about the Galaxy Note 10 seem sensible and necessary for Samsung to thrive in the premium smartphone market.

As per multiple reports, Samsung is expected to launch two variants of Galaxy Note 10. There's going to be a regular Galaxy Note 10 and a premium Galaxy Note 10 Pro. Between these variants, it is expected that the Pro variant will bag the utmost premium specs and design as compared to its normal variant, which include pressure-sensitive edges, a bigger 4,500mAh battery, an extra camera, a larger display and more.

As far as the key specs of the Galaxy Note 10 series are concerned, users can expect a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity Display with a punch-hole camera, quad camera set up at the back, up to 12GB RAM paired with Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 chip and Android Pie-based One UI. The handset will also ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack as well as the Bixby button.

The biggest concern is around the pricing of the new Galaxy Note phones. A recent report from Russia suggested that the Galaxy Note 10 could be priced anywhere between $1,100 and $1,200, which roughly translates to around Rs 75,000-Rs 80,000. It is possible the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be priced higher than Galaxy Note 10, so be prepared for to write a hefty cheque for the high-end Galaxy Note phablet this year.