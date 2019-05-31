Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is the next big release after Galaxy S10-series made waves in the industry. The upcoming flagship is expected to be more refined than the current flagship, both in terms of hardware and software. Now, a freshly leaked detail about the upcoming Note 10 could significantly contribute towards the overall appeal and visual delight of the phone.

According to Android Police, sources within the company have revealed that Samsung will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in its Galaxy Note 10. While this is an expected move, the reason behind it could be accommodating a bigger battery if not following the trend. But that's not the change we are excited about.

The sources further revealed that Samsung will also get rid of any physical buttons such as for volume and power in its Note 10. This will give the company to achieve a thinner frame design without any cutouts for keys or buttons. Imagine a sleek design with no disruption of any kind in a streamlined design, and Samsung might have a winner at its hands with Note 10.

There's no reason to be alarmed about the lack of physical buttons on the phone as Samsung will offer capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas highlighted by a bump or recognisable texture for volume and power functions. It's still a neat change that could add value to the overall design of the phone.

Samsung phones are always one of the better-looking gadgets in the market. The cutout camera in the display was the highlight of this year's Galaxy S10-series, which allowed the company to achieve the highest screen-to-body ratio. It is likely that the company will continue the punch-hole display concept for its Note-lineup as well.

We are quite far away from Galaxy Note 10's official launch as Samsung will traditionally make the announcement in August. According to other rumours, the rear cameras will be rearranged and won't get the standard horizontal layout. It will get a more traditional vertical arrangement of camera sensors on the back. Ben Geskin imagined the design of the Galaxy Note 10 in his renders, which hinted at two models - one with a single front camera and the other with dual cameras.

Other expected features include 6.66-inch 19:9 ratio display, a large 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging and the latest Exynos chipset found in the Galaxy S10-series. The single front camera version is also expected to have a smaller battery of 3,400mAh and mostly a smaller display too.

It's all too soon to draw conclusions, so readers are advised to take these rumours with a pinch of salt.