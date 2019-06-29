Following the success of the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung is going to launch the latest Galaxy Note 10 line as early as August. As the tradition goes, leaks and rumours about the unannounced flagship series have outlined the possible specifications, which give us a fair idea of what to expect even before the official launch. But these leaks are not always accurate and tend to conflict with one another.

While we have been hearing that Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10 alongside Galaxy Note 10 Pro, the latest leak suggests the higher-specced model will be called Galaxy Note 10 Plus. It makes sense as Samsung has used "Plus" moniker for its flagships instead of "Pro," hence adding more authenticity to the leak.

The tipster, Mr_TechTalkTV shared three blurry images of what appears to be the Galaxy Note 10+, giving us the first real look at the unannounced flagship. One of the live photos of the Galaxy Note 10+ shows the boot screen, clearly mentioning the name. But the hands-on images give more than just a name.

Pricebaba - OnLeaks

The display of the Galaxy Note 10+ is clearly captured, confirming two things, incredibly sleek bezels with curved edges and a selfie camera cut-out at the centre and not on the side. Finally, the third image is of the rear design, which is not clearly seen due to the blurry photograph. But it is not hard to identify the triple camera setup stacked vertically on the top left alongside an LED flash and the company's branding at the centre.

Here is the first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ It'll be called the Galaxy Note 10+ and not the Note 10 Pro as previous rumors have suggested. https://t.co/YBqM4qZ6i3 pic.twitter.com/WwEClducEk — TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) June 28, 2019

The leaked photos do not give clarity on other features such as the Bixby button, 3.5mm headphone jack and other ports and buttons on the phone. Recently, noted tipster OnLeaks shared CAD renders of the Galaxy Note 10+. Based on that, a lot of specs and rumours were visually imagined in the best way possible.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is going to feature a 6.75-inch display while the handset measures 162.3 x 77.4 x 7.9mm in an 8.5m thick shell. In addition to the three rear cameras, the handset was shown with a fourth ToF 3D depth sensor, which wasn't confirmed in the latest leak. The lack of a physical fingerprint scanner confirms an ultrasonic under-display sensor as we've seen in the Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is said to have the regular S-Pen slot, speaker and a Type-C port at the bottom and the SIM card tray is placed at the top. The Bixby button and 3.5mm headphone jack both seem to be missing the action this year.

Under the hood, we can expect a Snapdragon 855 chipset or Exynos 9820 processor, up to 12GB RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The Galaxy Note 10 will be slightly toned-down and the company is also expected to launch a 5G variant of the Plus-size variant. Stay tuned for updates.