Samsung finally took the wraps off the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at a grand event last night. As the event unfolded, the details about the two Note flagships came to light to rest all the rumours. Now, we have Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ in their full glory, most of which was guessed previously.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is clearly the showstopper, but the Galaxy Note 10 doesn't fall too far from the tree. Both phones cater to elite consumers looking for the best combination of features. Samsung is currently in the spotlight for its Galaxy Note 10-series, but soon there will be competition from the likes of Huawei, Google and Apple.

What makes Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 worth considering when there are so many options already available and soon to be introduced in the market? Let's find out.

Pricing and offers

This is a crucial area where Samsung decided against exorbitant pricing, but it is not entirely affordable as well. The Galaxy Note 10-lineup falls in the premium smartphone category. The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will go on sale in India starting August 23 and pre-bookings have already begun across all major online and offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes only in 8GB+256GB configuration and costs Rs 69,999. There are three colour options, Aura Glow, Aura Red and Aura Black. As for the Galaxy Note 10+, the pricing starts at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. The company is yet to reveal the pricing for 12GB+512GB variant in India. Buyers can choose from Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black colours.

As a part of the launch offer, customers can get Rs 6,000 cashback for pre-booking to device using HDFC and ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. There's a bundle offer as well, which slashes the price of the Galaxy Watch Active by Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The Galaxy Note 10+ is Rs 10,000 costlier than the Galaxy Note 10 and for good reason. While most specs remain unchanged, some are unique to the "Plus" variant. The Galaxy Note 10+ has a bigger 6.80-inch QHD+ Infinity-O display, 12GB RAM, microSD card support, four cameras at the back combining 12MP+16MP+12MP+VGA sensors. The smartphone also features a bigger 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. These are the changes that set the Galaxy Note 10+ apart from its sibling.

The rest of the features are the same as the Galaxy Note 10, so let's take a look at that.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 gets a smaller 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display, triple rear cameras with the absence of a VGA shooter that is found on the Galaxy Note 10+. The primary camera setup is made up of a 12MP wide-angle lens with a variable aperture from f/1.5-f/2.4 and OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens (123-degrees), and a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.1 aperture and OIS.

On the front, there's a 10MP shooter with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree field of view as standard on both phones. The handset is powered by the latest Exynos 9825 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and has a 3,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The Galaxy Note-line is famous for its S-Pen and the Galaxy Note 10 gets an all-new S-Pen with 6-axis sensor, a gyroscope and an acceleration sensor. Additionally, the new phones get an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner alongside all the standard sensors and connectivity options, including Type-C port, 4G LTE and more.

With these features, Samsung is aiming to prove its worth in the premium smartphone segment, an area that has gotten extremely fierce since the incumbents have upped their game. Samsung has played its hand, it is now Apple, Google and Huawei's turn to show their cards.