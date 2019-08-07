Samsung is notably the biggest tech brand in the industry and it is about to make a huge announcement that will redefine the company's position in the game. Following series of leaks and rumours, Samsung is finally going to take the wraps off its latest flagships, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, at an event in New York shortly.

If you've been holding your breath over Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, all the mysteries will finally be put to rest by the South Korean maker at 4 p.m. EDT today (1:30 a.m. IST, August 8). This is the single most important thing fans, critics, as well as the company, has been looking forward to in recent weeks. Since it may not be possible for everyone to catch the event in New York's venue, Samsung will be live-streaming the unveiling of its new Galaxy Note line via its own website as well as on YouTube.

Samsung fans can tune into the Galaxy Note 10 launch from the company's official Galaxy Unpacked website. Alternatively, the live-stream will be available on YouTube as well, from the company's official channel, but the link hasn't gone live yet. Fans can track Samsung's social media channels for updates from the event as well as the live-streaming details.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: What we know so far

In case you've been living under the rocks these past few months, here's a refresher on everything about the new flagships leaked so far. It's not a huge surprise that Samsung would be unveiling Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at the event alongside a 5G variant of the latter, which will carry the same specifications with the addition of 5G support.

We've thoroughly rounded up all the leaks about the Galaxy Note 10-series in a previous post, but here's a quick rundown of what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be a more compact variant with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, triple rear cameras on the back with a primary 12MP dual-pixel sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. On the front, there will be a 10MP front-facing camera.

Samsung also unveiled its latest 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset, which will be the powerhouse for the Galaxy Note 10 series. Depending on the markets, Samsung will alternatively use Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to sport 8GB RAM while the "Plus" variant will go for higher 12GB RAM. There won't be a microSD card slot in the new phones, but the in-built storage will be more than suffice. Same goes for the 3.5mm headphone jack, so users will get a Type-C to 3.5mm dongle in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will likely feature a 3,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, while the Note+ will get a bigger 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Once the Galaxy Note 10-series is launched, it is expected to go on sale in India August 23 onwards. The Galaxy Note 10+ will get Aura Black, Aura Glow and Aura White colour options while the Aura Red will replace the Aura White in Galaxy Note 10.

In terms of pricing, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to start at EUR 999 (around Rs 77,400). So, are you looking to upgrade to the new flagship from Samsung?