As promised, South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy M30 in India on February 27.

Like the previous two Samsung Galaxy M series (M10 and M20), the new M30 too, comes with big battery. It houses a massive 5,000mAh cell, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two days under mixed usage. The company also claims that the phone comes with Type C fast charging capability and once fully charged, it can play videos non-stop for a little over 25 hours, offer talk time of 31 hours and up to 105 hours of music.

The key aspect of Samsung Galaxy M30 is actually the photography hardware. It comes packed with feature-rich triple camera module in the back, one 13MP (with F1.9 aperture), 5MP (F2.2 aperture, Live Focus) and a 5MP with 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it has 16MP sensor with selfie focus capability.

Samsung Mobile India/Twitter (screen-grab)

The new Galaxy M30 sports a 6.14-inch super AMOLED full HD+ Infinity U display and supports Widevine L1 content, meaning consumers can enjoy HD media content on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other multi-media streaming service apps. It also features Dolby ATMOS 360-degree surround sound system.

Under-the-hood, it ships with 14nm class 1.8 GHz Exynos 7904 octa-core processor (1.8GHz dual-core + 1.6GHz hexa-core), Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM, Androd Oreo OS, 64GB/128GB (+ 512GB storage), dual 4G-LTE SIM slots, fingerprint sensor and face unlock features.

Samsung Galaxy M30 will able in two variants—4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage—for Rs 14,990 and Rs 17,990, respectively. They will be available in two colours—gradation blue and gradation black and go on sale exclusively on Amazon India from March 7 onward.