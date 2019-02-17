India's new smartphone leader Xiaomi, earlier in the week, announced it would launch Redmi Note 7 on February 28 and now, Samsung has revealed to unveil the company's third Galaxy M series model M30 a day before the former's debut.

Samsung Mobile India on Twitter confirmed to debut the new Galaxy M30 on February 27 and will be available exclusively on Amazon (online). The tweet reads—" Time to get powered like never before! Introducing the new Galaxy M30 with 3X power. #IM3XPOWERD Unveiling on 27th Feb. Are you ready?" indirectly challenging its rival Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

Going by the teaser, the Galaxy M30 will definitely come with a big battery, minimum of 5000mAh similar to the Galaxy M20. With such a cell, it will be enough to keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage.

As far as the camera is concerned, the teaser hints at triple-camera hardware. It is expected to come with triple 13MP + 13MP+ 5MP back camera and a 16MP front shooter.

Recently leaked images and spec sheet suggests the Galaxy M30 will sport an 'Infinity V' design language with a super AMOLED screen. It will be powered by Exynos 7904 chipset with Android Pie OS. It will be offered in two variants—4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Another big surprise expected from Samsung will be the price structure. The Galaxy M30 is said to cost around Rs 15,000 so that it will be able to counter Xiaomi Redmi Note 7's top-end variant.

For those unaware, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 comes with several upgrades over the predecessor in several aspects such as design language and internal hardware. Redmi Note 7 sports a waterdrop-notch design featuring a 6.13-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts a dual camera, one 48MP primary snapper with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera.

The year 2019 will see Samsung up the ante against the new leader Xiaomi and this is just the beginning as both of them have announced special plans for the Indian market in particular. While the South Korean company will be offering new Galaxy A series in cost-effective price and on the other hand, the Chinese major will kill some smartphone models, while adding new in their popular Redmi line–up.