For months, there have been rumours of Samsung planning to phase out Galaxy J mobile portfolio with the new Galaxy M series and now we a have official confirmation from the company itself.

Samsung Mobile India official Twitter handle has revealed that the Galaxy M series will make its official debut on January 28 2019.

Asim Warsi, head of Samsung's mobile business in India in an interview with Reuters has confirmed that the there will be three Galaxy M series phones and will be available initially in the country through online-only channels—Samsung e-store and Amazon.

It is believed that Samsung's online sales account for the double-digit percentage of the overall revenue turnover from the mobile division for the company.

This new Galaxy M series is certain to come with big batteries and quick charging capability with prices ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, aimed to regain the lost ground to Xiaomi, which dethroned long-reigning Samsung in late 2017 as the smartphone leader in India.

Warsi did not reveal any key specifications of the devices nor the name, but it is widely reported that they will come with monikers—Galaxy M10, M20 and M30.

All three is expected come with an all-new 'Infinity V' display design language, but for obvious reasons, internal hardware will be different.

The Galaxy M10 and the M20 series will come with FullView screen having wafer-thin bezels on all sides and boast small curved 'V' shaped physical space on top, which will house the front-shooter, while the rest of the sensors will be hidden beneath the screen and the speaker is likely to be wedged in between the frame and the camera.

The Galaxy M10 is a low-end model among the three. It is said to feature Exynos 7870 chipset with 3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage and one-day battery life.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 is expected to sport a 6.0-inch (or more) screen with full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) resolution. Inside, it is expected come with Exynos 7885 CPU with 3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 13MP+5 MP dual camera on the back, an 8MP snapper on the front and a massive 5000mAh battery, which will be more than enough to keep the phone running for more than one-and-half day under mixed usage.

The top-end model Galaxy M30 is said to house an Exynos 7885 octa-core same as the M20, but comes with higher 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage capacity. It will boast a dual 21MP back camera and a 16MP front shooter. But, we are yet ascertain the screen size and battery details.

In a related development, Samsung is also slated to unveil the company's first flagship phone of the year—Galaxy S10 (& S10+), probably along with low-end S10 Lite—on February 20, 2019, in San Francisco.

