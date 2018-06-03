Samsung's feature-rich Galaxy J7 Pro has received a price cut in India. The feature-rich phone made its debut in June last year for Rs. 20,900. It can now be grabbed for just Rs 16,990.

The news was confirmed by a popular Mumbai-based retailer on Twitter. The offer seems to be valid in brick-and-mortar stores.

Is Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro worth buying?

Though the device is a year old in the market, the specifications of the Galaxy J7 Pro are still quite good for its current price in the mid-range segment. After the launch, I had spent a good amount of time with the device.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro comes with a metal-based unibody design language, a first for Galaxy J series. When held in hand, it exudes a premium feel with a visually appealing look overall. You have options of black and gold while making a choice.

It features neatly drawn white antenna lines on both the top and the bottom and houses a vertically placed primary camera with LED flash below. The Galaxy J7 Pro flaunts a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display made of power efficient super AMOLED screen.

The phone comes with the AlwaysOn display feature, where users need not have to repeatedly press the power button to see notification or time. They need to just pick up the phone, the screen wakes up automatically and displays the information.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned. It boasts a 13MP front camera with an F1.9 aperture and on the back, it houses similar 13MP camera but improved F1.7 aperture, and flash, which until now, were exclusive to top-end Galaxy A series. With such hardware, Galaxy J7 Pro took some good quality pictures during the demo after the launch.

Samsung, in a bid to make the Galaxy J7 Pro stand out among rivals, has introduced a new feature dubbed as 'Social camera'. It lets users pin contacts and social media apps within the camera to share the moments as they're captured.

The feature is best suited for users looking to promptly share photos with friends or simply post good quality photos directly on social media apps.

Apart from instant editing, live filters, and stickers, the device boasts instant discovery feature that offers augmented reality camera to help users discover their surroundings for popular photography spots, restaurants and shopping areas.

The Galaxy J7 Pro comes with NFC (Near Field Communication), which enables Samsung Pay. It comes with three levels of security—fingerprint authentication, card tokenization and Samsung's defence-grade mobile security platform Samsung KNOX.

It can be noted that Samsung Pay also supports Unified Payment Interface (UPI), a payment system launched by the National Payments Corporation of India. The Samsung Pay UPI solution is powered by Axis Bank and facilitates peer-to-peer (P2P) transfer of funds between bank accounts on a mobile platform instantly.

Other stipulated features include 5.5-inch Full HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, a Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card.

