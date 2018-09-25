Samsung's new generation Galaxy A7 was originally unveiled in South Korea, earlier in the month. Now, the company is set to launch the device in India later today.

Key features of the new Galaxy A7 are already under public domain, but the price will be revealed in a few hours at the special event scheduled at 12:00 pm noon in Bengaluru.

To provide a better perspective, I have briefly described key aspects of the new Galaxy A7, which will assist you in making an informed decision before making the purchase.

Build quality:

Though it will be priced lower than the Galaxy S9 series, the company hasn't compromised on build quality with the Galaxy A7(2018). It comes with a premium shell made of a good blend of metal and glass on top offer glossy and premium feel.

Display:

It sports a 6.0-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen and like other Galaxy A series, the display will be bright and vibrant. Be it the bright sunny condition or in the pitch dark in the night, your eyes will not feel stressed while viewing any content on the phone.

Samsung Mobile Press

Camera:

The highlight of the Galaxy A7 is the camera. It has three cameras on the back, a first in the Samsung's smartphone series to date. It has a primary 24MP snapper with F1.7 aperture, a dedicated 5MP depth sensor and a wide-angle 8MP shooter with a 120-degree field of view.

It supports Live Focus feature, which lets the user control the depth of field and also adjust the Bokeh effect to create a stunning portrait image.

The Galaxy A7's 24MP lens will automatically let more light in by combining four pixels into one pixel to get crisp pictures even in low-light conditions, the company claims.

It also boasts Samsung's intelligent Scene Optimizer, which enables the camera to categorise subject and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimize camera settings and get the best photo possible.

Samsung Mobile Press

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 24MP snapper and an adjustable LED flash. Consumers can try bokeh effect selfies with Selfie Focus, and mimic professional studio lighting with Pro Lighting Mode. Add a personal touch and express yourself with AR emoji, and flattering filters.

Battery:

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) comes with a 3,300mAh battery. This is more than enough to keep the phone running for a full day. Some might wonder how such a cell can power a mammoth 6.2-inch screen for a whole, but we should not forget that it has AMOLED panel. It is far better than the LCD and rest assured, it will last longer than any other branded phone in the Rs 30,000-price range.

Configuration:

Samsung Galaxy A7 comes with 2.2GHz Octa-core backed by 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It is more than enough to run the phone without any lag-ness in terms of opening apps, switching between multiple apps, playing graphics intense games like Asphalt series for an extended period.

It comes with Android Oreo software out-of-the-box and is expected to get the latest Android 9.0 Pie in early 2019.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018):

Model Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Display 6.0-inch full HD+ (1080x2220p) super AMOLED screen OS Android 8.0 Oreo Processor 2.2GHz octa-core RAM & Storage (configuration varies with region of sale) 4GB+64GB+microSD card (up to 512GB)

4GB + 128GB

6GB+128GB Camera Main: 24MP AF (F1.7 aperture) + ultra-wide 8MP (F2.4 aperture) with 120-degree field-of-view + 5MP (F2.2 aperture) depth sensor

Front: 24MP (F2.0 aperture) with fixed focus Battery 3,300mAh Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 6, 2CA) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor,Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-B, NFC(depends on region of sale), Location (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDo-varies with markets) , Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, Dolby Atmos®2 immersive sound technology, Dimensions 159.8 x 76.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 168g Colour blue, black, gold and pink Price Will be announced during local launch events

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Samsung.