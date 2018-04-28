Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have managed to grab everyone's attention with their top-notch specs and commendable cameras. But, the South Korean tech titan has more smartphone series other than its premium Galaxy S. One of them will soon be updated and if the recent rumors are any indication, it will attract the masses.

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ have been getting a lot of reception as rumors start to pile up hinting at their key features. While the phones' official release is not yet revealed, the Galaxy A6+ has been spotted on Taiwan's National Communications Commission to reaffirm earlier known claims.

As per the NCC website, the Galaxy A6+ will sport an Infinity Display – same as the premium Galaxy S9 series, GSMArena reported. The certification site also shared photos of the alleged smartphone, revealing the front and rear design which confirms dual cameras and a fingerprint scanner at the back along with a metal unibody design.

This piece of information doesn't come as a surprise as it was already reported recently. Based on the previous leaks, Samsung Galaxy A6+ is expected to feature a 6-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, while the smaller Galaxy A6 will get a 5.6-inch display with the same resolution.

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy A6 is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Galaxy A6+ will likely get a Snapdragon 450 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Given these hardware specs, both phones will be targeted towards the mid-range segment and the Infinity Display is just an add-on. The handsets are said to be launched in Europe, Russia, and the Middle East.

In other news, Samsung is reportedly working on Android Go-powered affordable smartphone to take on brands like HMD Global. The unannounced smartphone appeared on Geekbench database with the model number SM-J260G, revealing key features such as Exynos 7570 chipset and Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The handset is expected to be called Galaxy J2 Core and it will be an entry-level smartphone.