India's new reining smartphone leader Xiaomi launched feature-rich Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro with surprisingly low prices, which we believe will hurt rivals especially Samsung's recently unveiled Galaxy M series. Now, the latter has announced a new Galaxy A variants, which offer several new features and also in terms of materials used and the design aspect, as well.

The new Samsung phones come in three variants—Galaxy A50, A30 and A10—with varying price-range.

First up, the Galaxy A50; as the name suggests, is the top-end among the lot. It sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U display consisting Samsung's proprietary super AMOLED screen and has a body ratio of 91.6-percent. The Galaxy A50 boasts sleek design with a smooth curved shape and will be available in three new colour options: white, blue and black inspired by scattered light.

One of the highlights of the new Galaxy A50 is photography hardware. It houses triple rear camera comes with an 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens, with a 123-degree field of view. This allows you to capture the world almost exactly as you see it, especially when it comes to unrestricted wide-angle photos. Going further, the ultra wide lens of the Galaxy A50 even allows consumers to capture videos in the ultra-wide mode, the company claims.

It has 25MP main camera with an F1.7 lens that allows shooting bright and vivid images even in low light conditions and is supported by the 5MP depth sensor with F2.2 lens lets you click picture-perfect portraits by allowing to adjust bokeh effect in the background.

Samsung has incorporated special camera tools including proprietary Intelligent Scene Optimizer, where the camera categorizes the subject and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimize image quality. Equipped with on-screen fingerprint unlocking, Galaxy A50 provides intuitive unlocking without changing grip.

It comes with Android Pie OS, 4000mAh battery, 15W Fast Charge technology, Exynos 9610 octa-core, 6GB/4GB RAM, 64GB storage and USB Type C for faster data transfers.

The new Galaxy A30 too comes with top-notch imaging hardware. It boasts dual camera of 16MP (F1.7) + 5MP (F2.2), including an Ultra Wide-angle lens.

It sports an edge-to-edge 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U full HD+ display. With this, consumers will be assured to have an immersive experience, ideal for gaming, watching videos, multi-tasking and browsing. It also features a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back.

It comes equipped with a powerful 4,000mAh battery and a 15W fast charging technology and the phone will come Exynos 7904 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. It will be available in red, blue and black colours.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A10 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V screen and comes with Exynos 7884 octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage and 3,400mAh. It will be offered in red, blue and black.

The Galaxy A50 comes in two variants--6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage--for Rs 22,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively. The Galaxy A30 will be available for IRs 16,990 and Galaxy A10 will be priced at Rs 8,490. The devices will be available starting March 2, 2019.

Considering the specifications and the price, Galaxy A30, A20 and A10 series pales in comparison with the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Having spent a brief time with both the Xiaomi devices, they look exquisite in terms of design and premium feel. Also, the camera is really great.

For those unaware, Redmi Note 7 sports a dot-notch design featuring a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), Android OS-based MIUI 10 and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

Twitter/Mi India

As far as the photography is considered, Redmi Note 7 boasts a dual camera, one 12MP+2MP primary snapper with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP AI camera.

The top-end Note 7 Pro model comes premium Gorilla Glass 5 series enclosed body (front and back) with same 6.3-inch full HD+ display. But differ in terms of internal hardware. It boasts the 48MP + 5 MP dual camera, having IMX 586 sensor made by Sony, which not even top-end phones like the iPhone XS series can boast off.

Twitter/Mi India

The Pro variant comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, while Redmi Note 7 houses a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Xiaomi is offering two Redmi Note 7 models—3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage— for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. They will come in three colours—black, blue and red. It is set to go on sale on March 6 onward.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 Pro will come in just one model—4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. They will be offered in two colours—gradient blue, gradient red and space black. It is slated to go on sale on March 13.

Key specifications of Samsun Galaxy A50, A30 and A10: