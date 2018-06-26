Having released Android Oreo to top-end Galaxy S, Note and A series phones, Samsung is now prepping to expand the software roll-out to budget Galaxy J series in select regions.

Samsung Turkey has revised the device software update support page with details revealing that the company is testing Android Oreo on 2017-series Galaxy A7, A5, A3 and is slated to release the final update on 6 July. It is also testing it on Galaxy J3 (SM-J330F), J5 Pro and J7 Pro, and the device owners can expect to get to experience Google's Chocolate-milk cookie-flavoured OS on 13 July.

It can be noted Samsung has already started seeding public version of the Oreo update to the A7, A5 and A3 in other global regions, but it is yet to bring the latest update to the aforementioned three Galaxy J series phones. We expect Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) of software will only differ by one or two weeks for international markets.

What's coming in Android Oreo update?

Android Oreo comes with several improvements over Android Nougat v7.0 including extended battery life achieved by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, faster booting, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (April 2018) and also Google Play Protect, which keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

There is also a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

A noteworthy aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

Additionally, it also brings Smart Text Selection to improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Besides the usual Google Android Oreo features, Samsung has integrated its own custom features to enhance the user-experience of the Galaxy series phone owners, which include new clock styles for both lock screen and Always on Display, Dual Messenger (option to have two separate accounts in Facebook, WhatsApp, etc...) and Smart View lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on large TV screen, thus saving battery draining.

It also comes with improved font size, colour, and other settings for better Edge panel visibility, Quick Panel to manage notifications for each app with notification categories (supported apps only) and more.

